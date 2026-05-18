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Home  » Get Ahead » Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Love This Bold Neckline

Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Love This Bold Neckline

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 12:40 IST

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Deep necklines are no longer just a red carpet trend; they’ve officially become a fashion power move.

Whether it’s a plunging halter, a sharp corset cut or a blazer worn daringly on bare skin, the secret to pulling off a deep neckline isn’t just confidence, it's balance.

The right styling, jewellery and silhouette can make a plunging neckline look elegant, edgy, sultry, super cool...

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor Deep Neckline

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor proves sometimes less really is more. Her silver sequinned dress with a bold neckline hugs her perfectly. By skipping jewellery completely, she lets the neckline do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Deep Neckline

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt takes the romantic route in a pale pink bodycon dress featuring a structured sweetheart neckline with a sharp geometric plunge. The matching dupatta, neckpiece and studs soften the bold cut beautifully. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Radhika Seth

Radhika Seth Deep Neckline

IMAGE: Radhika Seth goes full edgy-glam in a black bodysuit with an ultra-deep V neckline extending past the ribs. Instead of hiding the plunge, she highlights it with a chunky silver chain and heart pendant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Deep Neckline

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon turns beachwear into a fashion moment in a halter dress with a neckline plunging all the way to the midriff. The layered gold pendants and ruffled skirt keep the look sexy without feeling too serious. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Disha Patani

Disha Patani Deep Neckline

IMAGE: Disha Patani reminds us that confidence is the best accessory. Her fiery red slip gown with its plunging neckline is styled with absolutely no jewellery, making the clean silhouette look even more striking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Deep Neckline

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra gives corporate dressing a dangerously glam twist. Her pinstriped blazer worn directly over bare skin, with a plunging neckline and cinched waist, proves power dressing can totally be hot! Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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