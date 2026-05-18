Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Love This Bold Neckline

Deep necklines are no longer just a red carpet trend; they’ve officially become a fashion power move.

Whether it’s a plunging halter, a sharp corset cut or a blazer worn daringly on bare skin, the secret to pulling off a deep neckline isn’t just confidence, it's balance.

The right styling, jewellery and silhouette can make a plunging neckline look elegant, edgy, sultry, super cool...

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor proves sometimes less really is more. Her silver sequinned dress with a bold neckline hugs her perfectly. By skipping jewellery completely, she lets the neckline do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt takes the romantic route in a pale pink bodycon dress featuring a structured sweetheart neckline with a sharp geometric plunge. The matching dupatta, neckpiece and studs soften the bold cut beautifully. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE:takes the romantic route in a pale pink bodycon dress featuring a structured sweetheart neckline with a sharp geometric plunge. The matching dupatta, neckpiece and studs soften the bold cut beautifully.

Radhika Seth

IMAGE: Radhika Seth goes full edgy-glam in a black bodysuit with an ultra-deep V neckline extending past the ribs. Instead of hiding the plunge, she highlights it with a chunky silver chain and heart pendant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon turns beachwear into a fashion moment in a halter dress with a neckline plunging all the way to the midriff. The layered gold pendants and ruffled skirt keep the look sexy without feeling too serious. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Disha Patani

IMAGE: Disha Patani reminds us that confidence is the best accessory. Her fiery red slip gown with its plunging neckline is styled with absolutely no jewellery, making the clean silhouette look even more striking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas