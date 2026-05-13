Getting Engaged? Perfect Hair Style Tips From Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday

Finding the perfect engagement outfit is one thing. Finding the hairstyle that survives the photos, dancing, humidity and your relatives constantly touching your hair? That’s the real challenge.
From dreamy floral braids to modern ponytails and romantic half-up styles, these celeb-approved hairstyles are exactly the kind you’ll want to bookmark before your big day.
Rashmika Mandanna
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna goes full traditional princess for her reception look
with a thick low braid covered in vibrant flowers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sourav Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: This one is perfect for brides who want that rich South Indian engagement aesthetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sourav Roy/Instagram
Manushi Chhillar
IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar proves half-up, half-down hairstyles never fail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
IMAGE: The soft waves and floral cluster at the crown make this ideal for daytime engagements or garden functions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
Ananya Panday
IMAGE: Ananya Panday
gives the romantic beachy version of the half-up, half-down engagement hair style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: It features twisted sections, loose waves and a giant stargazer lily stealing the spotlight. Perfect for destination or outdoor ceremonies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Kriti Sanon
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon elevates the classic ponytail with textured braids, volume at the crown and a maangtikka adding the desi touch. This is for brides who want glam without constantly fixing their hair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram
Nupur Sanon
IMAGE: Nupur Sanon takes bridal hair drama to another level with a sleek ponytail layered in cascading gold chain accessories and mirror work. If your engagement theme is royal, this is the hairstyle to choose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram
Komal Pandey
IMAGE: Komal Pandey reminds us why half-up, half-down remains undefeated. The deep pink Celosia flower pinned at her nape adds just enough tradition while still feeling young and modern. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram
Alia Bhatt
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt keeps things elegant and fuss-free with a polished braided updo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Thakur/Instagram
IMAGE: Sleek, timeless and practical, this works beautifully for minimal brides who still want something special. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Thakur/Instagram