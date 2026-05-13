HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Getting Engaged? Perfect Hair Style Tips From Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday

Getting Engaged? Perfect Hair Style Tips From Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 12:48 IST

x

Finding the perfect engagement outfit is one thing. Finding the hairstyle that survives the photos, dancing, humidity and your relatives constantly touching your hair? That’s the real challenge.

From dreamy floral braids to modern ponytails and romantic half-up styles, these celeb-approved hairstyles are exactly the kind you’ll want to bookmark before your big day. 

Rashmika Mandanna 

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna goes full traditional princess for her reception look with a thick low braid covered in vibrant flowers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sourav Roy/Instagram

 

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: This one is perfect for brides who want that rich South Indian engagement aesthetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sourav Roy/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar proves half-up, half-down hairstyles never fail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: The soft waves and floral cluster at the crown make this ideal for daytime engagements or garden functions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday gives the romantic beachy version of the half-up, half-down engagement hair style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: It features twisted sections, loose waves and a giant stargazer lily stealing the spotlight. Perfect for destination or outdoor ceremonies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon elevates the classic ponytail with textured braids, volume at the crown and a maangtikka adding the desi touch. This is for brides who want glam without constantly fixing their hair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

 

Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon

IMAGE: Nupur Sanon takes bridal hair drama to another level with a sleek ponytail layered in cascading gold chain accessories and mirror work. If your engagement theme is royal, this is the hairstyle to choose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey reminds us why half-up, half-down remains undefeated. The deep pink Celosia flower pinned at her nape adds just enough tradition while still feeling young and modern. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt keeps things elegant and fuss-free with a polished braided updo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Thakur/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt 

IMAGE: Sleek, timeless and practical, this works beautifully for minimal brides who still want something special. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Thakur/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

Manish Malhotra Wants To Dress Meryl Streep, Madonna
Manish Malhotra Wants To Dress Meryl Streep, Madonna
Palak, Samantha And Their Summer Essential
Palak, Samantha And Their Summer Essential
Tamannaah, Shanaya, Ananya Look Fab For...
Tamannaah, Shanaya, Ananya Look Fab For...
The Most Outrageous Met Gala 2026 Looks
The Most Outrageous Met Gala 2026 Looks
Why Raashii Khanna Is Too Much Fun!
Why Raashii Khanna Is Too Much Fun!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

NTA chief BREAKS Silence on the NEET 2026 Paper Leak6:08

NTA chief BREAKS Silence on the NEET 2026 Paper Leak

From Vrindavan to Dwarka, Siddharth, Sanskruti's share insights on 'Krishnavataram'11:44

From Vrindavan to Dwarka, Siddharth, Sanskruti's share...

Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey hits-out at NTA over NEET row1:14

Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey hits-out at NTA over NEET...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO