Getting Engaged? Perfect Hair Style Tips From Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday

Finding the perfect engagement outfit is one thing. Finding the hairstyle that survives the photos, dancing, humidity and your relatives constantly touching your hair? That’s the real challenge.

From dreamy floral braids to modern ponytails and romantic half-up styles, these celeb-approved hairstyles are exactly the kind you’ll want to bookmark before your big day.

Rashmika Mandanna

reception look with a thick low braid covered in vibrant flowers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sourav Roy/Instagram IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna goes full traditional princess for herwith a thick low braid covered in vibrant flowers.

IMAGE: This one is perfect for brides who want that rich South Indian engagement aesthetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sourav Roy/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar proves half-up, half-down hairstyles never fail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: The soft waves and floral cluster at the crown make this ideal for daytime engagements or garden functions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday gives the romantic beachy version of the half-up, half-down engagement hair style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram IMAGE:gives the romantic beachy version of the half-up, half-down engagement hair style.

IMAGE: It features twisted sections, loose waves and a giant stargazer lily stealing the spotlight. Perfect for destination or outdoor ceremonies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon elevates the classic ponytail with textured braids, volume at the crown and a maangtikka adding the desi touch. This is for brides who want glam without constantly fixing their hair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Nupur Sanon

IMAGE: Nupur Sanon takes bridal hair drama to another level with a sleek ponytail layered in cascading gold chain accessories and mirror work. If your engagement theme is royal, this is the hairstyle to choose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey reminds us why half-up, half-down remains undefeated. The deep pink Celosia flower pinned at her nape adds just enough tradition while still feeling young and modern. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt keeps things elegant and fuss-free with a polished braided updo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Thakur/Instagram