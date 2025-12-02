HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kriti Sanon Is Simply Slaying It

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
December 02, 2025 12:27 IST

With Tere Ishq Mein doing so well at the box office, Kriti Sanon is once again reminding everyone why she is one of the top fashionistas in Bollywood.

From stellar red carpet looks to chill holiday fits, Kriti rules both on-duty and off-duty looks. She has that effortless girl-next-door charm that makes her a treat to our eyes.

Let’s take a quick scroll through her best style moments that prove why she’s always fashion’s favourite muse. 

IMAGE: Kriti blooms in a vibrant floral midi dress while strolling through the lanes of Greece. It’s the perfect travel look that balances easy-breezy comfort with holiday glam. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She serves winter wear goals in a classic trench coat paired with a Burberry scarf handwoven in Italy from cashmere and mulberry silk.

 

IMAGE: Kriti looks absolutely snatched in a white body-hugging dress featuring a front slit. It’s a clean, sculpted look that proves minimalism can be sexy.

 

IMAGE: She turns up the drama in a black corset gown paired with dewy, glowing makeup -- a look that screams red-carpet goddess with the right touch of softness.

 

IMAGE: Kriti’s cherry red sari paired with a cropped bandhgala-style blouse gives the sherwani a fab makeover. It’s powerful and experimental.

 

IMAGE: She exudes superhero vibes in a fierce black strapless catsuit styled with pointed-toe pumps.

 

IMAGE: A ruched black cutout dress topped with a cropped blazer and smokey eyes? Just the perfect mix of power and party!

REDIFF STYLE
Kriti SanonTere Ishq Mein

Kriti SanonTere Ishq Mein

