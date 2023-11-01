News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Radhika's Glam Date With Anant Ambani

Radhika's Glam Date With Anant Ambani

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
November 01, 2023 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was a grand event. But then, that was to be expected. After all, the Ambanis were the hosts.

The unveiling of the Jio World Plaza saw most of B-town head to Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Some of the stars showed off their runway skills; others brightened the red carpet.

Joining them was the family considered India's business royalty, the Ambanis.

To-be bahu Radhika Merchant colour-coordinated with her fiance, Anant.

Mukesh and Akash Ambani embraced dapper suits.

Nita, Shloka and Isha dazzled in designer wear.

Isha's husband, Anand Piramal, and his parents, Dr Swati and Ajay Piramal, joined the celebration.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani brings you glimpses:

IMAGE: Radhika chose to wrap herself in black and silver and Anant gave her company.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Shloka brought the roses home as she smiled for the cameras with hubby Akash. They were joined by Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

 

IMAGE: Don't miss the butterflies on her feet :)

 

IMAGE: Nita and Mukesh Ambani with their laadli beti, Isha, whose gorgeously embroidered skirt was a tribute to India.

 

IMAGE: Anand Piramal wore a rather interestingly studded blazer. The couple were joined by Mukesh Ambani.

 

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani with Isha, Anand and Dr Swati and Ajay Piramal.

 

Watch: The Ambanis arrive at the Jio World Plaza

Video: ANI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!
Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!
Aww! Meet Debina Bonnerjee's Cute Kids
Aww! Meet Debina Bonnerjee's Cute Kids
Is Nushrratt Getting Married?
Is Nushrratt Getting Married?
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!
Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!
ATF price cut 5.8%; commercial LPG rate hiked
ATF price cut 5.8%; commercial LPG rate hiked
Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail
Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail

More like this

Simply Stunning! Janhvi, Rashmika, Tamannaah...

Simply Stunning! Janhvi, Rashmika, Tamannaah...

Like What Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Wore?!

Like What Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Wore?!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances