Radhika's Glam Date With Anant Ambani

It was a grand event. But then, that was to be expected. After all, the Ambanis were the hosts.

The unveiling of the Jio World Plaza saw most of B-town head to Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Some of the stars showed off their runway skills; others brightened the red carpet.

Joining them was the family considered India's business royalty, the Ambanis.

To-be bahu Radhika Merchant colour-coordinated with her fiance, Anant.

Mukesh and Akash Ambani embraced dapper suits.

Nita, Shloka and Isha dazzled in designer wear.

Isha's husband, Anand Piramal, and his parents, Dr Swati and Ajay Piramal, joined the celebration.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani brings you glimpses:



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Radhika chose to wrap herself in black and silver and Anant gave her company.

IMAGE: Shloka brought the roses home as she smiled for the cameras with hubby Akash. They were joined by Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

IMAGE: Don't miss the butterflies on her feet :)

IMAGE: Nita and Mukesh Ambani with their laadli beti, Isha, whose gorgeously embroidered skirt was a tribute to India.

IMAGE: Anand Piramal wore a rather interestingly studded blazer. The couple were joined by Mukesh Ambani.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani with Isha, Anand and Dr Swati and Ajay Piramal.

Watch: The Ambanis arrive at the Jio World Plaza