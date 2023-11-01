News
Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!

Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: November 01, 2023 14:10 IST
The Ambanis sure know how to throw a party.

So when Isha Mukesh Ambani launched Jio World Plaza, Mumbai's latest retail destination, film folk wore their most glamorous outfits and filed in.

The couples looked groovy and the fashion show couldn't have been trendier. 

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures the red carpet arrivals.

Deepika Padukone picked an off-shoulder grey Louis Vuitton dress and black boots for the event. While she posed on the red carpet, husband Ranveer Singh walked the ramp.

 

Alia Bhatt arrives sans Ranbir Kapoor.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan glitters as always.

 

Malaika Arora.

 

Diana Penty.

 

Chitrangda Singh.

 

Alaya F.

 

Manushi Chhillar, in her TBD.

 

Katrina Kaif.

 

Her sister, Isabelle Kaif.

 

Kat's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal.

 

Sharvari adds some colour to the mostly monochrome celeb fashion.

 

Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha.

 

Ayesha Kanga, who gained prominence with her character Yashika from the Netflix series Class, makes heads turn.

 

Watch Salman Khan arrive.

 

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha goes purple.

 

Mouni Roy.

 

Pooja Hegde, back from the Maldives.

 

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri makes her acting debut in Farrey, which releases on November 24.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi.

 

Banita Sandhu.

 

Anjini Dhawan, Tanisha Santoshi, Khushi Kapoor.

 

Mini Mathur.

 

Neha Bhasin.

 

Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

 

Arpita Khan.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
