Rediff.com  » Getahead » Simply Stunning! Janhvi, Rashmika, Tamannaah...

Simply Stunning! Janhvi, Rashmika, Tamannaah...

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
November 01, 2023 10:24 IST
Where did the stars in the night sky disappear?

They had paled, unable to face their glittering competitors gracing the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

From Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor, from Rashmika Mandanna to Sara Ali Khan, they were all there.

Even cute couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made a hand-in-hand appearance.

Capturing all these exciting moments in his camera was Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani. 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's ada on the ramp brought back memories of her mom, Sridevi! 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Can you ever take the quirkiness out of Ranveer Singh? Keep going, buddy :)

 

IMAGE: That leaping tiger on Shanaya Kapoor's bustier almost made us jump out of our seats and race for safety.
Or was it because of how hot the temperature suddenly became when she walked in?

 

IMAGE: Only Karisma Kapoor can take western and Indian elements and turn it into something so gloriously beautiful. 

 

IMAGE: Awww! Don't Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma look absolutely adorable together?

 

 

IMAGE: We wouldn't be surprised if John Abraham had ridden one of his many bikes to the venue.  

 

IMAGE: Karan Johar can go as over-the-top as he wants to -- what with the red velvet, white flowers and that whopper of a ring! -- but he always carries it off so well.

 

IMAGE: The Shettys -- Athiya and her dad, Sunil -- sure know how to stand out. 

 

IMAGE: Can brown be the colour of glamour? Definitely yes, says Sobhita Dhulipala. 

 

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor brought the stars with him!

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna shares her heart, and her love for glitter, in this cute number. 

 

IMAGE: Now, that's what you call a royal entry, Sara Ali Khan.

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill flounced in happily.  

 

IMAGE: While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brought old world charm with her. 

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
