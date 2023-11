Nushrratt Bharuccha made for a rather unusual bride on the Times Fashion Week red carpet.

With barely-there make-up, she let a gorgeous white Sonali Jain gown to the talking.

She also ditched the traditional cascading veil and wore this instead.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The runway turned into the most glam wedding party of 2023.

IMAGE: Imagine dancing to John Legend's All Of Me with your better half in this stunning outfit!

BTW, do take a look at the cool heels hiding shyly under Nushrratt's gown.

IMAGE: She teamed it with white nails and a surprisingly short pearl encrusted veil.

IMAGE: Are hairbands and feather chokers back in vogue?

IMAGE: A pale lilac is a lovely colour for brides who would like to experiment. And those sleeves flow like a cape...

IMAGE: A lesson on how to wear upholstery-inspired fabric but not end up looking like a curtain.