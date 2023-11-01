Aww! Meet Debina Bonnerjee's Cute Kids

Debina Bonnerjee is a gorgeous momma, a fact that designer Shivanee Saraf chose to celebrate.

Joining the actor on the runway were her precious daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

Clad in vibrant shades of red and yellow, the trio packed quite a punch at the Times Fashion Week.

Papa Gurmeet Choudhary, seated in the front row, was their loudest cheerleader.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: This mom needs no make-up to glow! Debina twins with her baby girl, Divisha.

IMAGE: Lianna (left) wondered what Mamma and Divisha were doing.

IMAGE: But once she got into the groove, Lianna didn't want to leave the ramp :)

IMAGE: Papa Gurmeet had to lend a helping hand.

IMAGE: Debina returns with the models and Shivanee.