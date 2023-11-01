News
Aww! Meet Debina Bonnerjee's Cute Kids

Aww! Meet Debina Bonnerjee's Cute Kids

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: November 01, 2023 12:50 IST
Debina Bonnerjee is a gorgeous momma, a fact that designer Shivanee Saraf chose to celebrate.

Joining the actor on the runway were her precious daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

Clad in vibrant shades of red and yellow, the trio packed quite a punch at the Times Fashion Week.

Papa Gurmeet Choudhary, seated in the front row, was their loudest cheerleader.

IMAGE: This mom needs no make-up to glow! Debina twins with her baby girl, Divisha. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Lianna (left) wondered what Mamma and Divisha were doing.  

 

IMAGE: But once she got into the groove, Lianna didn't want to leave the ramp :) 

 

IMAGE: Papa Gurmeet had to lend a helping hand. 

 

IMAGE: Debina returns with the models and Shivanee. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
