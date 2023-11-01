News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like What Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Wore?!

Like What Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Wore?!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
November 01, 2023 12:00 IST
Bollywood kept its date with the Ambanis when folks arrived at the launch of Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza, Mumbai's latest retail destination.

Some of them upped the glamour quotient by walking the ramp.

Others simply made good pictures with their spouses.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures some elegant moments.

Rajkummar Rao escorts wife Patralekhaa.

 

Shruti Haasan chose a goth look (it was Halloween!) as she arrives with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

 

Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu.

 

Madhuri Dixit shimmers next to Dr Sriram Nene.

 

Genelia D'Souza with hubby Ritiesh Deshmukh.

 

Hansika Motwani can't stop laughing, as husband Sohael Khaturiya whispers into her ear.

 

Is Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu dating Veer Pahariya?

 

Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

 

Tara Sharma with husband Roopak Saluja.

 

Geeta Basra twins with husband Harbhajan Singh, a former member of the Ambanis' IPL team, the Mumbai Indians.

 

Kanika Kapoor with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

 

Jaaved Jaaferi with son Meezaan.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
