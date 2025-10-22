HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rashmika Can Do Glam In All Languages!

October 22, 2025 15:18 IST

Fresh off the release of Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna is proving that her style game is as solid as her screen presence.

Whether it’s a red carpet moment or a festive fit, she’s got the mix of cool-girl energy and classic elegance down to an art.

Rashmika’s wardrobe is the perfect inspo for anyone who likes their glam with a side of confidence. 

IMAGE: Rashmika looks straight out of a royal painting in a white anarkali styled with a green bandhani dupatta and eye-catching earrings -- a reminder that the real magic lies in styling and accessorising. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She keeps it soft and stunning in a blush pink floral sari with sequinned borders, finishing the look with delicate danglers.

 

IMAGE: Sari, but make it cocktail! Rashmika stuns in a pre-draped black number paired with a corset blouse, giving desi glam an after-hours twist.

 

IMAGE: We've seen shirt dresses but Rashmika takes it up a notch with a black shirt gown, complete with pockets. Chic, functional and totally red carpet-coded!

 

IMAGE: Rashmika could teach a masterclass on how to make saris look modern. She drapes an emerald green satin silk sari with a sequinned bralette blouse.

 

IMAGE: Get you a girl who can do both -- desi glam and street-style sass. Rashmika rocks a black corset top with shiny distressed denims and an oversized blazer.

 

IMAGE: She turns up the heat in a tan leather strapless bodycon, looking bold, beautiful and totally justifying her nickname Crushmika!

