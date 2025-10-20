Anupama Is The Festive Girl Of The Season

Anupama Parameswaran is lighting up the festive season with her stunning traditional looks.

From dreamy saris to modish salwar suits, the Bison actor's wardrobe is festive but never fussy.

Whether she’s keeping it minimal or going all-out glam, Anupama’s ethnic style is the kind of inspo every girl needs this season.

IMAGE: Anupama keeps it easy in a brocade sharara suit with barely-there accessories. Perfect for girls who aren’t into all the extra frills (or managing a dupatta mid-party). All photographs: Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

IMAGE: She lights up the room in a yellow halter top and dhoti-style skirt paired with statement earrings, quite literally looking like a diya.

IMAGE: For the girls who refuse to let fashion hold them back on the dance floor, Anupama’s flowy pink palazzo and peplum set is the perfect pick!

IMAGE: Romantic dressing gets a festive spin with Anupama’s floral baby pink sari and puff-sleeved blouse. It is soft, feminine and perfect for a Diwali soiree.

IMAGE: This season, let your jewellery do the talking like Anupama does. She pairs her brocade lehenga with bold gold pieces, proving 'tis the season to be OTT.

IMAGE: Anupama keeps it party-ready in a shimmery co-ord set paired with oxidised jewellery because every festive night eventually turns into an after-party.

IMAGE: She hops on the mix-and-match trend in an off-white floral sari paired with an olive green blouse.