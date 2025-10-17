HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kusha Just Solved Your Diwali Outfit Dilemma

Kusha Just Solved Your Diwali Outfit Dilemma

By REDIFF STYLE
October 17, 2025 08:25 IST

Kusha Kapila is not just a sassy internet’ girl, she is also a fashionista in every form!

With bright colours, flattering silhouettes and that signature Kusha confidence, her traditional looks are the perfect inspo for Diwali wear.

From modern saris to regal lehengas, she’s giving everyone a masterclass on how to dress this Diwali.

IMAGE: Who says black can’t be festive? Kusha dons a sheer sequinned sari draped over a shiny blouse. And that choker? The perfect desi mic drop. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gold, glam and a little bit gutsy! Her mirror-work blazer and dhoti-style skirt combo is how you do Indo-western without losing the festive plot.

 

IMAGE: Who said animal print can’t do aarti-ready glam? Kusha proves otherwise in a green cheetah-print sari with a matching bralette blouse.

 

IMAGE: She channels '90s heroine energy in an olive green sari with a floral border. A long braid, old-school charm and just the right touch of drama!

 

IMAGE: She looks straight out of a dream in a bespoke purple lehenga paired with a modern blouse. No dupatta, no rules, just pure main character energy!

 

IMAGE: Her sheer lilac pre-draped sari paired with a tasselled blouse is soft, graceful and made for the spotlight.

 

IMAGE: Kusha's brinjal-hued brocade kurta with intricate gold embroidery is perfect for anyone who loves their festive fits elegant yet comfy.

REDIFF STYLE
