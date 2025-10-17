Kiara, Alia, Janhvi's Hatke Diwali Style Tips

This Diwali, don’t play it safe with the same old saris and cookie-cutter lehengas. It’s time to mix things up with unique drapes, fresh silhouettes and styling that makes your traditional wear feel brand new.

Ready to upgrade your ethnic game? Here are some celeb-inspired looks that will help you stand out this Diwali.

Because this year, don’t burst patakas, dress like one!

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s resham sari, inspired by the colours and motifs of Jamavar, is one to remember.

It's draped from the back to give a lehenga-like illusion and teamed with an upcycled men’s jacket from the ‘80s!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt’s Dhakai Jamdani sari with a chikankari blouse is a lesson on how to give a classic a glow-up.

Repurpose your mom’s old sari but spice it up with a new-age blouse.

Also, kanautis (ear chains that connect to the hair) are back in trend!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor reimagined traditional wear in a Kadhwa Banarasi sari styled with a Cheongsam-inspired blouse.

Draped to resemble a gown, the look is your cue to raid your mom’s wardrobe this Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: For the girlies who’s rather skip the sari and lehenga struggle, Navya Nanda’s modish salwar set is one to bookmark.

The tasselled top paired with a matching churidar is perfect for a fuss-free yet stylish Diwali OOTD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Nanda/Instagram

IMAGE: It’s official -- we are no longer draping saris the traditional way. Ananya Panday turns bandhani into couture, pairing it with an embellished corset and draping it from behind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Another option for the no-fuss girls! Take notes from Kiara Advani’s white Indo-western gown with a corset bodice and a dupatta.

Traditional enough for Diwali, chill enough for the dance floor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram