Ananya, Khushi's Style Hack? Raiding Mom's Wardrobe!

Ananya, Khushi's Style Hack? Raiding Mom's Wardrobe!

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 22, 2025 11:56 IST

In a world obsessed with fast fashion and new drops every week, some Bollywood stars are looking back -- straight into their mom’s wardrobes.

From vintage saris to timeless salwar suits, these stars show that nothing beats heirloom glam. It’s nostalgic, it’s sustainable and it comes with a side of maa ka pyaar.

Who needs to go shopping when mom’s closet is the real glam?

Ananya Panday wearing Bhavana Pandey's salwar

IMAGE: Ananya Panday ditched the new for nostalgia, rocking mom Bhavana’s 21-year-old aqua blue suit, designed by the late Rohit Bal, for her cousin’s wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor in Sridevi's sari

IMAGE: At the Homebound premiere, Janhvi Kapoor paid the sweetest tribute to her late mom by wearing the same royal blue sari Sridevi wore to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 2017 wedding reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sonam Kapoor in Sunita Kapoor's sari

IMAGE: For a wedding, Sonam Kapoor turned heads in her mom’s 35-year-old gharchola sari with classic bandhani work -- vintage and sentimental. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor in Sridevi's gown

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor sparkled in a champagne sequined Kaufman Franco gown at the premiere of her debut film -- the same stunner Sridevi wowed in over a decade ago! Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Suhana Khan in Gauri Khan's sari

IMAGE: Suhana Khan dripped retro glam in a champagne gold Manish Malhotra sari straight from mom Gauri Khan’s closet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Dear Reader,

Have you raided your mom's closet? Send us a pic with you wearing your mom's clothes. Do mention your name, your mother's name and where you are from. If you would like to say something about the outfit, that would be lovely.

We will carry the best pictures right here on Rediff.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Am wearing my mom's outfit)

