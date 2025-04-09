HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Can You Handle Tough Work Situations?

By SHRUTI SWAROOP
Last updated on: April 09, 2025 14:53 IST

Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting, suggests appropriate responses to challenging situations at work.

workplace quiz: can you handle these tough work situations?

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the OTT series, Cubicles -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy SonyLIV

How can you effectively handle criticism at work?

What is the best approach when a colleague takes credit for your ideas/work?

Should you participate in office gossip, stay silent or confront it?

We have put together 10 possible scenarios that you are likely to experience at your workplace.

Take the quiz and tell us how you'd react to these situations.

Each ideal response is suggested by Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and author of the book Microaggressions At Workplace.

Work challenges are not avoidable but the way we react to them determines our leadership and professional development.

 

 

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

workplace quiz: can you handle these tough work situations?

 
SHRUTI SWAROOP
Harsh Goenka's Tips For Workplace Cheer
Telecalling Jobs Grow, Sales Jobs Decline
'Too Much Work Pressure. Should I Quit?'
How Would You Handle Job Interview Qs?
15 Fastest-Growing Job Skills In India
