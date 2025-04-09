Can You Handle Tough Work Situations?

Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting, suggests appropriate responses to challenging situations at work.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the OTT series, Cubicles -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy SonyLIV

How can you effectively handle criticism at work?

What is the best approach when a colleague takes credit for your ideas/work?

Should you participate in office gossip, stay silent or confront it?

We have put together 10 possible scenarios that you are likely to experience at your workplace.

Take the quiz and tell us how you'd react to these situations.

Each ideal response is suggested by Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and author of the book Microaggressions At Workplace.

Work challenges are not avoidable but the way we react to them determines our leadership and professional development.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com