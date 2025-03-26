Telecalling Jobs Grow, Sales Jobs Decline

Traditional field sales are losing ground, with job postings declining except in Tier III and IV cities.

Employment opportunities in modern sales channels like telecalling and business development increased by 34 per cent in 2024 as India's sales job market undergoes transformation, a report said on Tuesday.

The sales industry, which is witnessing expansion, with overall job postings saw a 17 per cent growth in 2024 compared to 2023, however, companies are now focusing more on new-age digital channels over traditional ones, according to the report by job site WorkIndia.

It revealed that within the job postings, employment opportunities in modern sales channels like telecalling and business development increased by 34 per cent in 2024, as compared to the previous year.

However, traditional sales jobs such as retail and field sales witnessed a decline of 2 per cent during the same period, the report added.

The report by WorkIndia is based on an analysis of 12.8 lakh job postings data on its platform during 2023 and 2034.

Telecalling is leading the sales boom as it recorded the highest number of job postings in 2023, the report stated, and the momentum continued into 2024, with a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in job postings.

Business development roles have also surged by 80 per cent, reflecting a major shift in how companies approach sales, it said.

In contrast, traditional field sales are losing ground, with job postings declining except in Tier III and IV cities where demand remains steady.

Meanwhile, in metros, the report found that Bengaluru and Mumbai are leading the hiring boom in new age sales job roles, with 33 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, indicating a strong demand for skilled sales professionals in these urban hubs.

Hiring of women in telecalling and business development have surged by 80 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, signalling a clear shift towards greater inclusion and opportunities for women in the evolving sales landscape, the report said.

"The transformation of sales from field-based roles to telecalling and business development is not just a shift in strategy, it's a seismic change in the workforce dynamic," WorkIndia CEO and co-founder Nilesh Dungarwal said.

"This evolution presents a significant opportunity for women professionals to thrive in sales, breaking traditional barriers and driving inclusivity," Dungarwal added.

"As companies increasingly embrace remote sales models, we anticipate exponential growth in these segments, fostering a more diverse and empowered workforce that will redefine the future of sales in India."