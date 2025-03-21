HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Would You Handle These Job Interview Qs?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
March 21, 2025 09:59 IST

Test your judgement with these challenging scenarios that could make or break your next career move.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy MART PRODUCTION

A Mumbai CEO's snap decision to reject a qualified female executive has ignited a social media firestorm. The dealbreaker? Her request to have her husband meet him before accepting the job offer.

Naturally Yours CEO Vinod Chendhil branded this as a 'huge red flag' on X, questioning her decision-making independence.

His post has evoked varied reactions, exposing the razor-thin line between personal boundaries and professional expectations.

In today's evolving workplace, where cultural traditions clash with corporate autonomy, how would you as a woman navigate these treacherous job interview waters?

Test your judgment with these challenging scenarios that could make or break your next career move.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
REDIFF GET AHEAD
