'Too Much Work Pressure. Should I Quit?'

rediffGURU Major Inderpaul Singh (retd) extends students career guidance and helps individuals handle challenges in their professional lives.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Antoni Shkraba production/Pexels.com

Are you worried about a layoff?

Is your office undergoing restructuring or downsizing? Do you think your current job is at risk due to recent changes?

Mass layoffs are usually a part of a broader trend in the tech or e-commerce industry, where companies are restructuring to cut costs and improve efficiency.

"Tech is indeed impacting workplace dynamics and will continue to do so in the coming times increasingly," says rediffGURU Major Inderpaul Singh (retd), who extends students career guidance and helps individuals handle challenges in their professional lives.

Do please have a look at his career advice and tips for working professionals, who are struggling with stagnancy at work, organisational restructuring, and an unhealthy work culture:

Anonymous: Hi I have 12 years of banking experience.

I feel like quitting the job because of high work pressure, target pressure, and overtime.

There is no growth in salary or career.

At the age of 35, what are my job opportunities?

Are there any courses that I need to pursue so that there will be better opportunities?

Hello. The reasons you have mentioned for quitting your job will be there in most regular jobs.

They only seem to disappear in case we work in our interest/passion areas. Hence you need to do a deep reflection to figure out your intersection point of 'skill plus interest'.

Since I am not aware of your exact education/profile details, I won't be in a position to recommend any specific path etc. Please do share details and feel free to ask further.

All the best!

Anonymous: For years, I've worked in a traditional role with little exposure to technology, and I've always taken pride in the knowledge and experience I've built over time.

But now, with companies like JPMorgan Chase laying off employees to automate tasks, I'm starting to feel like my skills might become obsolete.

I know I need to adapt, but the world of digital banking, AI, and automation feels unfamiliar.

I'm not sure where to start or what skills are worth learning. How can someone like me, with no prior tech experience, begin preparing for the future of work?

Hello, In the larger scheme of things, tech is indeed impacting workplace dynamics and will continue to increasingly do so in the coming times. Having said that, the impact will not be uniformly applicable in all areas/fields.

Yes basic know-how of emerging tech will be helpful in most spheres, but the depth of its application varies from field to field.

I am not aware of your area of work hence, I am not in a position to advise anything specific.

Please feel free to ask further.

Anonymous: I am working at Aditya Health Insurance. I joined in September 2024 and have done appreciable business and recruitment.

After a new manager joined in December, he started putting excessive pressure on me -- no fixed work hours, constant calls, WhatsApp and video calls.

Due to this, I resigned on February 28 and am currently serving my notice period.

Despite this, he and ACH are continuously humiliating and insulting me, but HR is not taking any action.

I am from the Angul branch in Odisha.

What should I do in this situation? Please guide me, as I am feeling completely disturbed.

Hello. Sorry to hear that. It is indeed unfortunate!

Since you have already resigned, which at times is advisable rather than continuing in a toxic work environment, it must be a matter of few days before you are out. Hence, the best way to deal with this is to simply complete your handing over/exit formalities smoothly without giving much heed to other negative things happening around you.

In case it is getting really difficult at work, you may discreetly escalate the matter to the head of department/business etc. I am sure things will be looked into.

Meanwhile, you should now shift your complete focus on your new job search/career way forward.

rediffGURU Major Inderpaul Singh (retired) served in the Indian Army for eight years.

He moved to the corporate sector specialising in people management and organisation improvement interventions.

A certified life coach, Singh also helps students and individuals handle challenges in their personal and professional lives.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Major Inderpaul Singh HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.