15 Fastest-Growing Job Skills In India

Despite the dominance of AI, creativity and innovation are the most in-demand skills, reveals LinkedIn's Skills On The Rise 2025 report.

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy geralt/Pixabay

The skills landscape in India is undergoing a significant transformation, blending technology with human intelligence.

As industries evolve, professionals who combine technical expertise with soft skills will be best positioned for career growth.

Whether you are an experienced leader or a young professional, staying ahead when it comes to these trends will be crucial for long-term success.

India's job market is evolving rapidly, driven by digital transformation, AI advancements and an increasing need for human-centric skills.

As industries adapt to new challenges, professionals must keep pace with emerging skill trends to remain competitive.

According to LinkedIn's Skills On The Rise 2025 (external link) report, employers seek a blend of technical expertise and soft skills to navigate today's fast-changing business landscape.

Interestingly, despite the dominance of artificial intelligence, creativity and innovation are the most in-demand skills, highlighting the importance of human ingenuity in an AI-driven world.

The 15 fastest-growing skills in India

Based on LinkedIn's analysis, the following skills are experiencing the highest growth in market demand. Here's what they entail:

1. Creativity and innovation: Problem-solving and original thinking are highly valued across industries, emphasising the need for fresh ideas and adaptability.

2. Code review: Ensuring quality in software development has become critical as businesses increasingly rely on technology.

3. Problem solving: Employers prioritise professionals who can analyse challenges and implement effective solutions.

4. Pre-screening: Recruitment professionals require skills in candidate assessment to enhance hiring efficiency.

5. Strategic thinking: Long-term planning and foresight are essential in leadership roles and decision-making.

6. Communication: With remote and hybrid work environments growing, clear and persuasive communication is more vital than ever.

7. Adaptability: Professionals must adjust to evolving market dynamics, emerging technologies and shifting consumer needs.

8. Large language models (LLM): AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Deep Seek are revolutionising content generation, automation and decision-making processes; those who understand LLMs and know how to communicate with them will be in demand.

9. AI literacy: Understanding AI's applications and implications are now essential in almost every industry.

10. Debugging: Identifying and fixing software issues remains crucial in IT and tech-driven sectors.

11. Customer engagement: Companies increasingly focus on enhancing customer experiences to drive business growth.

12. Statistical data analysis: The ability to interpret and leverage data insights is critical in finance, marketing and tech roles.

13. Prompt engineering: With AI-powered automation on the rise, crafting effective AI prompts is a growing niche skill.

14. Market analysis: Businesses require professionals who can assess market trends and consumer behaviours to guide strategic decisions.

15. Stakeholder management: Building relationships with internal and external stakeholders is an important key to business success.

Key trends and insights

1. The shift towards human-centric skills

While AI-related expertise is in high demand, human-centric skills like creativity, problem-solving and strategic thinking top the list.

These competencies are critical for leadership, innovation and managing AI-driven processes effectively.

2. AI is an enabler, not a replacement

Despite AI's growing presence in the workplace, employers emphasise AI literacy over deep technical expertise.

Professionals who can work alongside AI will have a competitive edge.

Roles requiring adaptability and AI fluency will expand significantly in the coming years.

3. The growing importance of communication and collaboration

With remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, effective communication and stakeholder management are increasingly important.

Companies are looking for individuals who can build strong professional relationships and work seamlessly across teams and geographies.

4. Bridging the skills gap

According to LinkedIn, 69 per cent of recruiters report a skills mismatch in the market. Additionally, projections suggest that by 2030, 70 per cent of job skills in India will undergo significant change.

To stay ahead, professionals must proactively upskill and reskill to match evolving job requirements.

How you should prepare

Invest in continuous learning: Online courses, certifications and workshops in AI literacy, problem-solving and strategic thinking will help professionals remain competitive.

Develop AI fluency: Even non-tech professionals should gain basic knowledge of AI applications to stay relevant in a digital-first world.

Enhance soft skills: Employers are actively seeking professionals with strong communication, collaboration and adaptability skills.

Embrace a growth mindset: The ability to learn and pivot quickly will be a defining factor in career success over the next decade.