Priya Bapat IS Elegance In Every Frame

Priya Bapat IS Elegance In Every Frame

By REDIFF STYLE
October 25, 2024 09:39 IST
It's her radiant smile that beguiles. It wins you over and lights up her natural beauty.

A favourite among Marathi film fans, Priya Bapat garnered rave reviews for her coy role in Raat Jawaan Hai.

She has loads of beyond-screen charm too -- Priya refreshingly experiments with new trends and hers is often a playful, major mast approach.

Priya Bapat

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

Priya the टोटल Beach Babe! Look what the flirty black dress crafted from airy, eyelet fabric with charming smocking does for her.

Interestingly it's the peekaboo eyelet stuff that piles on the sex appeal.

Priya Bapat

When in doubt, wear pink! A dress in the universally flattering hue, with snazzy flowers can brighten any dull day.

Her face-framing thick brows are enviable, but it’s her celestial orb earrings that steal the show -- cosmic jewellery has its uses.

Priya Bapat

A handsome embroidered jacket worn with a neat-looking choker and that ring elevates her striking features.

Can we take a moment to appreciate her razor-sharp high cheekbones?

Priya Bapat

Coords with conversational prints are fun and fresh. 

Priya Bapat

The spunky combined jacket is a work of art, making Priya's wardrobe utterly raid-worthy. So is the cute stacked necklace.

Priya Bapat

Bringing a creative upgrade to formal wear, she combines monochrome prints with a delicate lacy bralette.

Note the comment from her admirer: 'Is there any way I can send hundreds of hearts to this gorgeous lady?'

Priya Bapat

All smiles. it's the signature Bapat number that, like a lighthouse, scatters joy.

What can we say about the girlie pale blue tie-dye co-ord? Easy and breezy!

Priya Bapat

Quite a contrast here from the pic above. Very Boho, ji! Grey neutral kurta, oxidised earrings, wavy locks.

 

REDIFF STYLE
