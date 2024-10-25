Priya Bapat IS Elegance In Every Frame

It's her radiant smile that beguiles. It wins you over and lights up her natural beauty.

A favourite among Marathi film fans, Priya Bapat garnered rave reviews for her coy role in Raat Jawaan Hai.

She has loads of beyond-screen charm too -- Priya refreshingly experiments with new trends and hers is often a playful, major mast approach.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

Priya the टोटल Beach Babe! Look what the flirty black dress crafted from airy, eyelet fabric with charming smocking does for her.

Interestingly it's the peekaboo eyelet stuff that piles on the sex appeal.

When in doubt, wear pink! A dress in the universally flattering hue, with snazzy flowers can brighten any dull day.

Her face-framing thick brows are enviable, but it’s her celestial orb earrings that steal the show -- cosmic jewellery has its uses.

A handsome embroidered jacket worn with a neat-looking choker and that ring elevates her striking features.

Can we take a moment to appreciate her razor-sharp high cheekbones?

Coords with conversational prints are fun and fresh.

The spunky combined jacket is a work of art, making Priya's wardrobe utterly raid-worthy. So is the cute stacked necklace.

Bringing a creative upgrade to formal wear, she combines monochrome prints with a delicate lacy bralette.

Note the comment from her admirer: 'Is there any way I can send hundreds of hearts to this gorgeous lady?'

All smiles. it's the signature Bapat number that, like a lighthouse, scatters joy.

What can we say about the girlie pale blue tie-dye co-ord? Easy and breezy!

Quite a contrast here from the pic above. Very Boho, ji! Grey neutral kurta, oxidised earrings, wavy locks.

