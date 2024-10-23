News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Alfia, The New Rising Star

Alfia, The New Rising Star

By REDIFF STYLE
October 23, 2024 11:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pixieish Alfia Jafry, Indian filmmaker/scriptwriter Rumi Jafry’s daughter, is Bollywood's latest up-and-comer.

She's also Karan Johar's new blue-eyed girl, after her spirited debut on the Amazon Prime reality series The Tribe, one of the platform's top trending offerings. Despite the show's glamorous cool, cool Los Angeles setting, Alfia has fascinated audiences with her desi charm.

Known for her love of cooking on the series, dressing is her other maha strong suit-- she’s quite the master at churning out eclectic but sharply-stylish outfits. 

Alfia is wearing a jacquard corset top, classic black jeans, and futuristic jewelry.

IMAGE: She chooses joyful kinda attire -- a jazzy jacquard corset top, classic black jeans, and futuristic jewellery. All photographs: Kind courtesy Alfia Jafry/Instagram

Alfia is wearing an off-white traditional outfit.

IMAGE: Glowing in sophisticated off-white, this is her festive favourite, it would seem.
 
 

Alfia is wearing a white top with riveting, latex skirt and zebra earrings.

IMAGE: Unleashing her inner wild child? Well she's only a gorgeous 25. The white top has funky rivets. The skirt's latex. What sweet whimsical zebra earrings.
 
Alfia is wearing a feminine pink ruffled top, flowing wide-leg jeans and sleek white ankle boots.
IMAGE: Pastel perfection: Dainty blue nails, an ultra feminine pink ruffled top, wide-leg jeans.
 
  Alfia shines in a delicately embroidered cape and an elegant tiered lehenga skirt.
IMAGE: A more subdued, lady-like Alfia over here. She shines in a delicately-embroidered cape and an elegant tiered lehenga skirt. She calls the pic of herself in Kochi: Wedding Guest Diaries
 
Alfia rocks a sleek black hoodie and daring latex pants.
IMAGE: She rocks a sleek black hoodie and shiny pants. (Latex again?) What big eyes you have, Alfia.
 
Alfia is wearing bold printed tie-up shirt, sleek black jeans, and a sophisticated Bvlgari Serpenti watch.
IMAGE: Anything looks good on this girl! Even a bold printed shirt your dad might have embarrassingly worn on a Goa holiday and ruined all the holiday snaps... Ahem, don't miss the Bvlgari Serpenti watch

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Tribe Is Glamorous But Brutal
The Tribe Is Glamorous But Brutal
Who's This Gorgeous Golden Girl?
Who's This Gorgeous Golden Girl?
CTRL Review
CTRL Review
Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'
Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'
Canada FDI has more than doubled since pandemic
Canada FDI has more than doubled since pandemic
Shreyas to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash vs Tripura
Shreyas to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash vs Tripura
Can Drinking H20 Fix Creatinine Levels?
Can Drinking H20 Fix Creatinine Levels?

More like this

Alanna Panday's Sassy, Playful Fashion

Alanna Panday's Sassy, Playful Fashion

Alaviaa's Adorable!

Alaviaa's Adorable!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances