Alfia, The New Rising Star

Pixieish Alfia Jafry, Indian filmmaker/scriptwriter Rumi Jafry’s daughter, is Bollywood's latest up-and-comer.

She's also Karan Johar's new blue-eyed girl, after her spirited debut on the Amazon Prime reality series The Tribe, one of the platform's top trending offerings. Despite the show's glamorous cool, cool Los Angeles setting, Alfia has fascinated audiences with her desi charm.

Known for her love of cooking on the series, dressing is her other maha strong suit-- she’s quite the master at churning out eclectic but sharply-stylish outfits.

IMAGE: She chooses joyful kinda attire -- a jazzy jacquard corset top, classic black jeans, and futuristic jewellery. All photographs: Kind courtesy Alfia Jafry/Instagram

IMAGE: Glowing in sophisticated off-white, this is her festive favourite, it would seem.

IMAGE: Unleashing her inner wild child? Well she's only a gorgeous 25. The white top has funky rivets. The skirt's latex. What sweet whimsical zebra earrings.

IMAGE: Pastel perfection: Dainty blue nails, an ultra feminine pink ruffled top, wide-leg jeans.

IMAGE: A more subdued, lady-like Alfia over here. She shines in a delicately-embroidered cape and an elegant tiered lehenga skirt. She calls the pic of herself in Kochi: Wedding Guest Diaries

IMAGE: She rocks a sleek black hoodie and shiny pants. (Latex again?) What big eyes you have, Alfia.

IMAGE: Anything looks good on this girl! Even a bold printed shirt your dad might have embarrassingly worn on a Goa holiday and ruined all the holiday snaps... Ahem, don't miss the Bvlgari Serpenti watch