Aryaana Is A Rock Star

Five popular Mumbai girls jetted to Los Angeles, courtesy entrepreneur Hardik Zaveri as part of an influencer marketing project -- that's the premise of the The Tribe on Amazon Prime, which featured behind-the-scenes tidbits of a glam influencer's life.

The singer-songwriter of the troup, Aryaana Gandhi, reached the limelight for her 2020 debut song, Stockholm Syndrome.

With her unique voice and bold style, Aryaana is quickly carving out a niche for herself in the music industry. Her infectious energy and relatable lyrics resonate with fans, making her a star to watch.

The show captures not only her glamorous lifestyle but also the challenges and triumphs of being a young artist in today’s digital age.

When she is not composing new songs, she is serving sassy fits on Instagram.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aryaana/Instagram

A killer athleisure ensemble from A's wardrobe.



Those sleek latex leggings? Absolute showstoppers! Pair that with a cute bra top and a snug shrug, and she's both comfy and hip.

Who knew a boring, slouchy, sloppy baseball cap could become such a trendy accessory?

Give it to Aryaana and it becomes haute couture. She wears it to finish off her sporty look. And now she's all perfectly matched -- blue, blue, grey-blue right from the top of her head to the colour-blocked sweatpants and the cosy hoodie set.

This budding star knows how to channel old-style Hollywood Audrey Hepburn-ish glam too!

Just check her out in a classic combo of pearls and a black off-shoulder gown -- talk about elegance!

We thought the pearls-black-dress routine was impressive... Wait till you see her embrace the cowgirl aesthetic in LA with a trendy fringe jacket, cowboy hat, denim shorts, and a crochet bikini top.

Her bold red bikini come-hitherness is a total throwback to Pam Anderson-in-Baywatch days, when many of us were still in our diapers.

Aryaana at her classiest but funkiest in 90s-inspired boots, a matching leather jacket, and that flawlessly messy top knot hairdo.

Inspired by Britney's iconic Y2K denim-on-denim aesthetic, she scores 100/100, nay 110/100 in a delightful getup.

Aryanna is a porcelain doll in the ivory-white, self-on-self lehenga. Wah!

