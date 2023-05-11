Rats! Snakes! Roaches! Can Anjali Handle Them?

'There is nothing that can prepare you for KKK.'

'We have never jumped from a building or picked up a cockroach or a snake.'

IMAGE: Anjali Anand is known for shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Dhhai Kilo Prem. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Anjali Anand/Instagram

Anjali Anand is in the most exciting phase of her career.

Before she stars in her next Bollywood outing, Karan Johar's hotly-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the television star has signed up her first reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Known for her girl-next-door image in shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Dhhai Kilo Prem, KKK 13 will have Anjali channeling her inner daredevil through dangerous stunts.

"Unless we reached there (on the sets), we won't understand our individual strengths," Anjali tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

On her first reaction when the show was offered to her.

I told myself I should have fun.

Of course, I would be scared, but I am sure it will be a lot of fun as well.

IMAGE: KKK 13 will be Anjali's first stint on a reality show.

On her preparation for the show.

We have seen many people talking about mental preparation. But there is nothing that can prepare you for KKK.

There is no life experience that you can draw inspiration from.

We have never jumped from a building or picked up a cockroach or a snake from the streets.

Unless we reached there (on the sets), we won't understand our individual strengths.

When we are standing there right before the stunt, we will know how prepared we are.

On show host Rohit Shetty

I have admired his films.

I love the humour and action in them.

I can't wait to meet the man behind all of that. I am very excited to meet him.

There is nobody better than him to mentor our stunts.

Even if he scolds us during the show, we would be okay because I am sure he is right.

IMAGE: Anjali takes great inspiration from former co-star Mohit Malik, who appeared in the previous season of KKK.

On her favourite contestants from previous seasons.

I am biased here but I am inspired by Mohit (Malik).

Divyanka (Tripathi) also killed it, she was so good.

If I am half as good as her, maza aayega. (Smiles)

Her message for KKK fans.

Watch us getting tortured. And if you are having fun watching that, we would have fun too.