Priyanka's Amazing Style Diaries

Runaway popular Priyanka Mohan, who will soon be seen in upcoming Tamil film Brother, is always well turned out.

This southern belle is a force to reckon with on celluloid and in real and social media life (which is more real?) she's a powerhouse of tasteful fashion.

The actress, who you might have watched, in August, portray PC Charulatha in Telugu film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, recently had a close call during an inauguration of a shopping mall in Telangana when the stage collapsed. Fortunately, she escaped unharmed.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Mohan/Instagram

Priyanka's romantic interpretation of the art of wearing a tissue sari, a trending fashion these days, is more than laudable. She chose just the right earrings -- those chandbalis are a dream. The chignon though modest is sweet. The neutral makeup and nude nail polish keep things achha khasa classy.

She owns this six-yard look, oh yes. What a timeless black sari. The simple black bindi and temple jewellery, are icing on the cake.

Priyanka paints a seductive portrait in a jacket with chamkeela 3D floral appliqués and a draped beige skirt.

Floral coordinates are very in this season. Actually, when are they not, Fashion Gods?

The actress styled it masterfully with loose kesh and a pair of bracelets.

The OG star is an OG in the ethnic wardrobe sphere. And plenty demure. Her pretty green sharara, accented wih gold zari, reminds us of Kajol's iconic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge mehendi look.

It's outfits like these -- a striking sheer sari in a subdued but refined pink, paired with a gajra, dramatic ear studs, winged liner, glossy makeup -- which attract Gram comments that run to 'Follow panni ellam vara koodathu sariyaaa (that literally translates to: All should not come after following)' :)))).

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES