Raat Jawaan Hai Review: Binge-Watch Worthy!

Raat Jawaan Hai is funny, sometimes intense, but most importantly, it's so relatable, recommends Namrata Thakker.

As a new parent myself, I have to say Raat Jawaan Hai felt like a warm hug from someone familiar.

Someone who knows exactly what I feel, what I am going through and what I need.

And as a viewer, it was more than refreshing to watch this eight episode series that has everything -- humour, drama and a whole lot of love.

Starring Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat, Raat Jawaan Hai is about three friends who are navigating the complex journey of parenting together along with adulting, of course.

Barun Sobti plays Avinash, a stay-at-home dad, who loves taking care of his son.

At the same time, he cribs when he can't step out to simply watch a film with his two besties.

He's cool, he's funny and has a well-rounded personal life.

He even gets emotional when it's time for him to resume his professional life.

Radhika (Anjali Anand) is a bindaas girl and doesn't mince her words.

She has a three-year-old daughter and though for a moment Radhika feels sad about being just a housewife, she's too obsessed with her li'l munchkin to go back to work.

She doesn't want to spend most of her time in office and ends up being a birthday party planner.

Suman (Priya Bapat) is the cute one, the docile one in the group.

She hesitates to speak her mind, but not in front of her friends.

She gets stressed when she realises she hasn't been intimate with her husband ever since they had a child.

If that's not enough, her in-laws are getting ready to move in with them permanently.

All three of them have their own set of problems and they deal with them honestly and authentically.

At least, the way I felt as a new mom.

The best part about Raat Jawaan Hai is its simple, relatable, story.

In every episode, I could see myself somewhere and maybe that's because I am in that very phase of life. But even if I wasn't, I am sure the show would have still spoken to me because it's all heart.

Kudos to Khyati Anand Puthran for writing such a quirky but nuanced story much needed for new age parents.

Also, a big shoutout to Director Sumeet Vyas for creating a show which is like a breath of fresh air amidst all the dramas, crime thrillers and what not.

In the acting department, all three actors are terrific.

It's nice to see Barun playing a fun character. His comic timing is so good and he should definitely try this genre more often.

Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat nail their roles perfectly. Their camaraderie on screen is heartwarming and makes you realise how a good set of friends can make your life a little easy and exciting even when the going gets tough.

The rest of the cast also lends good support, making Raat Jawaan Hai an absolute binge-watch worthy.

Raat Jawaan Hai streams on SonyLIV.

Raat Jawaan Hai Review Rediff Rating: