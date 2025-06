Gorgeous cars and gorgeous stars, that's what Mahindra's Tech Fashion Tour was all about.

Pooja Hegde and Alaya F, wearing outfits inspired by Mahindra's sleek BE6 electric SUVs, took to the ramp.

Take a look:

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde painted the town red in head-to-toe ombre sequinned coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahindra Automotive/Instagram

IMAGE: She walked the runway for Designer Gaurav Khanijo. Photographs, here and below: Kind courtesy Mahindra Automotive

IMAGE: Alaya F goes androgynous in an edgy outfit accessorised with delicate layered necklaces.

IMAGE: She commanded attention in deconstructed corp-core as she posed confidently next to Mahindra's BE6 electric SUV.

