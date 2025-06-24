Aditi, Manushi, Sobhita Are Fascinated By....

It is time to embrace nature-inspired fashion that’s both chic and grounded and Bollywood celebs are gravitating towards the warmth and depth of the earthy colour palette.

Think classic neutrals, muted beiges, soothing browns and elegant wines.

Even Pantone thinks so -- they announced Mocha Mousse, a rich, chocolatey hue, as the Colour of the Year 2025.

If you need some cues on how to curate your wardrobe for these shades, here's help:

IMAGE: Why blend in when you can stand out? Manushi Chhillar's earthy ensemble is anything but basic with bucket hat, latex top and printed pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Budhathoki is unleashing her wild side with her feline print jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Budhathoki/Instagram

IMAGE: Sobhita's delectable brown gown is making all the difference. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani is too hot to handle in her burgundy dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said earthy fashion can’t be stylish? Take Athiya Shetty's deep brown ensemble for example. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Forget high fashion; it's all about low maintenance vibes when Aditi Bhatia rocks earthy shades. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor's brown sari with its crochet blouse and border is all about the traditional and the modern. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur goes for a luscious chocolate brown on her nails; then, she dons a plush feline print jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur /Instagram

