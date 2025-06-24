HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aditi, Manushi, Sobhita Are Fascinated By....

By SHRISTI SAHOO
June 24, 2025

It is time to embrace nature-inspired fashion that’s both chic and grounded and Bollywood celebs are gravitating towards the warmth and depth of the earthy colour palette.

Think classic neutrals, muted beiges, soothing browns and elegant wines.

Even Pantone thinks so -- they announced Mocha Mousse, a rich, chocolatey hue, as the Colour of the Year 2025.

If you need some cues on how to curate your wardrobe for these shades, here's help:

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Why blend in when you can stand out? Manushi Chhillar's earthy ensemble is anything but basic with bucket hat, latex top and printed pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Aditi Budhathoki

IMAGE: Aditi Budhathoki is unleashing her wild side with her feline print jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Budhathoki/Instagram

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Sobhita's delectable brown gown is making all the difference. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

Hansika Motwani

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani is too hot to handle in her burgundy dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Who said earthy fashion can’t be stylish? Take Athiya Shetty's deep brown ensemble for example. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Forget high fashion; it's all about low maintenance vibes when Aditi Bhatia rocks earthy shades. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor's brown sari with its crochet blouse and border is all about the traditional and the modern. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur goes for a luscious chocolate brown on her nails; then, she dons a plush feline print jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur /Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
