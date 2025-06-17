Isn't Genelia Fabulous?

She's fun. She's stylish. And she's back, this time in a role that recognises her talent.
Genelia Deshmukh will be seen in this week's release, Sitaare Zameen Par, opposite the formidable Aamir Khan.
Off-screen too, her vivacious personality reflects in her fun and eclectic style.
IMAGE: She knows just how cute she looks in that striking pink and orange dress. All photographs: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram
IMAGE: That's how she merges sophistication with a touch of whimsy.
IMAGE: When you want to wear denim differently...
IMAGE: She literally wears her attitude on her sleeve.
IMAGE: She amplifies her style game with a sleek modern bandhgala and edgy heels.
IMAGE: Genelia turns traditional with a nauvari sari, nath and chandrakor bindi.
IMAGE: She steps out in a slinky black dress featuring a fur-lined thigh-high slit, bow-tie heels and a sparkling bag.
IMAGE: Black? White? Naah. Both!
>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES