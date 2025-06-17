HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?

By REDIFF STYLE
June 17, 2025 08:40 IST

She's fun. She's stylish. And she's back, this time in a role that recognises her talent.

Genelia Deshmukh will be seen in this week's release, Sitaare Zameen Par, opposite the formidable Aamir Khan.

Off-screen too, her vivacious personality reflects in her fun and eclectic style.

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: She knows just how cute she looks in that striking pink and orange dress. All photographs: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: That's how she merges sophistication with a touch of whimsy.

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: When you want to wear denim differently...

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: She literally wears her attitude on her sleeve.

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: She amplifies her style game with a sleek modern bandhgala and edgy heels.

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: Genelia turns traditional with a nauvari sari, nath and chandrakor bindi.

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: She steps out in a slinky black dress featuring a fur-lined thigh-high slit, bow-tie heels and a sparkling bag.

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: Black? White? Naah. Both!

REDIFF STYLE
How Pooja, Nia, Manushi Spice Up Wide Legged Pants
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Krystle, Deepika, Raai Laxmi Are Ready To Party
Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look
That's How Much Diana, Khushi, Nora's Handbags Cost!
