Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...

It is time to upgrade your desi wardrobe with a hint of futurism.

Indian designers are creating conceptual saris, blending intricate craftsmanship with bold designs for the fashion-forward.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt looks utterly elegant in a modern conceptual sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani isn’t just wearing a sari; she’s rocking a masterpiece. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa steals the spotlight with a statement sari; after all, blending in is so last season. Photograph: Kind courtesy JADE by Monica and Karishma/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar graces the scene in a beautifully crafted sari, weaving a little magic in into her look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaishali S Couture/Instagram

IMAGE: Ishita Mangal steps out in a sari that tells a blooming beauty story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rimzim Dadu/Instagram

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez, wrapped in a vibrant sari that masterfully blends femininity with sass. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES