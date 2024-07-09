Will PM Modi Attend Ambani Wedding?

IMAGE: Radhika and Anant Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nita and Mukesh Ambani have sent out beautiful invitations, which Subhash K Jha has seen, for the wedding of their youngest son, Anant, with Radhika, the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant of Encore Health.

A select group of invitees, who are very close to the Ambanis, have received gifts worth Rs 25 lakhs with the invitation card. These gifts include diamond jewellery, silver dinner sets with 10 thalis and 10 glasses and beautifully embroidered silk sarees.

Other guests have received hand-carved figurines of deities and gold/silver coins.

As July 12 approaches, the Anant-Radhika wedding seems to be getting bigger and bigger. I now have it from a source very close to the Ambanis that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion.

“Modiji’s team has consented to his appearance at the wedding. We don’t know how long he will stay. But it can’t be more than a fleeting appearance. He will probably bless the couple and then leave,” says the source.

The security at the wedding venue is being beefed up accordingly.

Dignitaries from abroad, including politicians, entrepreneurs and entertainers are also expected at the wedding.