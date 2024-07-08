News
And The Ambanis Danced...

And The Ambanis Danced...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
July 08, 2024 13:39 IST
When the Ambanis celebrate, it has to be in grand Bollywood style.

And so, to showcase their family at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s sangeet ceremony, they chose to dance to the song, Deewangi Deewangi, from Om Shanti Om.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Photographs and video: ANI

The stars of the evening, Radhika and Anant.

Their outfits were designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Radhika dazzled in a glittering golden lehenga dotted with Swarovski crystals.

Anant was by her side in a silver jacket worn over an embroidered royal blue kurta.

 

Isha Piramal Ambani Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Isha Piramal Ambani chose a studded pink ghagra choli that she accessorised with swoon-worthy emeralds and diamonds.

 

Shloka Ambani at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Shloka Ambani, in a customised Manish Malhotra creation.

This is how her sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, describes Shloka’s choice: ‘While conceptualising the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant and “iconic”. After multiple rounds of discussions, we thought of dipping into the archives and recreated the OG @manishmalhotra05 ‘bole chudiyan’ look. It was an absolute blast!!!’

 

Nita Ambani at the Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Pink, clearly, was the theme of the evening.

Nita Ambani’s happiness shone brighter that her diamonds, which she wore on her hair, her ears, as a necklace and jingling on her arms.

 

 

 

Mukesh Ambani at the Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

The men were not far behind.

Mukesh Ambani, like his youngest son, chose blue and silver.

 

Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal at the Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal danced in embellished purple and black bandgalas.

 

Mamta and Purnima Dalal at the Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

That’s Nita Ambani’s sister, Mamta Dalal, and her mother, Purnima Dalal.

 

Watch the Ambani family dance:

 

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
