And The Ambanis Danced...

When the Ambanis celebrate, it has to be in grand Bollywood style.

And so, to showcase their family at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s sangeet ceremony, they chose to dance to the song, Deewangi Deewangi, from Om Shanti Om.

Photographs and video: ANI

The stars of the evening, Radhika and Anant.

Their outfits were designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Radhika dazzled in a glittering golden lehenga dotted with Swarovski crystals.

Anant was by her side in a silver jacket worn over an embroidered royal blue kurta.

Isha Piramal Ambani chose a studded pink ghagra choli that she accessorised with swoon-worthy emeralds and diamonds.

Shloka Ambani, in a customised Manish Malhotra creation.

This is how her sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, describes Shloka’s choice: ‘While conceptualising the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant and “iconic”. After multiple rounds of discussions, we thought of dipping into the archives and recreated the OG @manishmalhotra05 ‘bole chudiyan’ look. It was an absolute blast!!!’

Pink, clearly, was the theme of the evening.

Nita Ambani’s happiness shone brighter that her diamonds, which she wore on her hair, her ears, as a necklace and jingling on her arms.

The men were not far behind.

Mukesh Ambani, like his youngest son, chose blue and silver.

Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal danced in embellished purple and black bandgalas.

That’s Nita Ambani’s sister, Mamta Dalal, and her mother, Purnima Dalal.

Watch the Ambani family dance: