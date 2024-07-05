Hey Radhika, No Wonder Anant was Mesmerised

The big fat Ambani wedding is finally here and bride Radhika Merchant kickstarted the celebrations looking gorgeous in pink.

For her mameru (Gujarati ceremony where the bride's maternal uncle showers her with gifts and blessings), she chose a custom-made Manish Malhotra bandhani silhouette.

According to the designer, 'The lehenga showcases real gold zari borders, embroidered with shlokas that pay homage to the nine goddesses of Navratri.

'The vintage koti blouse features detailed metallic threadwork and Swarovski tassels. Each panel of her 35-meter bandhani lehenga bridges tradition and celebrations with deep-rooted elegance.'

Radhika wore the same jewels her mother did to her mameru years ago, which made it even more special.

Here, then, is the resplendent bride.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram