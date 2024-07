Last updated on: July 08, 2024 15:13 IST

There is an unending line-up of pre-wedding functions leading to Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding.

Their sangeet, featuring the creme de la creme of Bollywood, was a glitzy affair with the bride and groom decked in shades of gold by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Kholsa.

Radhika's glitzy lehenga took inspiration from a chandelier and was hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

Anant wore a navy blue bandhgala that was embroidered with real gold.

IMAGE: Can you ignore the couple's chemistry?

Photographs: ANI Photos

IMAGE: The two were an irresistible pair in Indian wear.

IMAGE: Take a closer look at the lovely embroidery in Anant's jacket and the crystal detailing in Radhika's blouse.

IMAGE: The couple kept holding hands.

IMAGE: Their smiles said it all.