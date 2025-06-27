Pix: Ivanka, Oprah, Kim Arrive For Jeff Bezos' Wedding

When Amazon's Billionaire Boss Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez say 'I do,' the world's glamorous power circle RSVP's yes.

IMAGE: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his soon-to-be-wife, journalist Lauren Sanchez leave Aman Venice hotel in Venice, Italy. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

The Bezos-Sanchez do isn't just a wedding -- it is a billionaire-meets-Hollywood fantasy dripping in couture, champagne and serious star wattage.

From Kim and Khloe Kardashian to Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ivanka Trump, all will be there to witness their union.

Queen Rania brings in royal elegance, while Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom turn up the charm.

Along with designers and entrepreneurs Domenico Dolce and Sarah Staudinger, Canadian investor Michael Kives and his wife civil rights lawyer, Lydia, the Bezos-Sanchez 'I do' moment is expected to be unforgettable.

IMAGE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are all smiles. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Miguel Bezos, Jeff Bezos's father who adopted him after marrying his mother, Jacklyn, reaches Venice. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

IMAGE: Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, with her children and husband Jared Kushner (not pictured) land at Venice airport. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Oprah Winfrey waves to the press near the Gritti Palace Hotel. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Khloe Kardashian gets into a boat as she departs from Marco Polo Airport. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

IMAGE: Kris Jenner takes a picture of Khloe and Kim. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Cagdas Halicilar, whose claim to fame is his incredible similarity to Bezos, waves outside the Aman Venice Hotel. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Jordan's Queen Rania departs from Marco Polo Airport. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Designer Sarah Staudinger departs from Marco Polo Airport. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Power couple Lydia and Michael Kives board a boat. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

IMAGE: Kris Jenner leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Fashion designer Domenico Dolce relaxes at the Gritti Palace Hotel. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Actor Orlando Bloom has a victory sign for the press. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Fashion designer Domenico Dolce boards a boat as he leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Lydia Kives poses for a pic at the Gritti Palace Hotel. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Michael Kives and Producer Brian Grazer (among his 47 Academy Award and 217 Emmy award nominations are movies like Splash, Apollo 13 and Frost/Nixon; he won the Oscar for A Beautiful Mind) stop for a quick chat. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Model Vittoria Ceretti boards a boat. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: As does Kendall Jenner. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Former American football quarterback Tom Brady leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Leonardo DiCaprio gets a helping hand. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: The Madonna dell'Orto church where Jeff will wed his beautiful bride. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff