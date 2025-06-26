HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No One Can Wear It Like Nora!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: June 26, 2025 15:19 IST

From Mumbai’s red carpets to the Paris Fashion Week -- she was one of the few Indian celebrities invited to the Louis Vuitton show -- Nora Fatehi's fashion evolution has been unmistakably global.

She curates looks that radiate sophistication and individuality.

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora stuns in a crescent print bold burgundy outfit that's a perfect backdrop to the black and gold LV bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Marianna Mukuchyan/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Sequin magic! She lets the silhouette do the talking while her confidence seals the deal. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora brings her Moroccan ancestry's flair to her outfit.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Meet the girl-next-door Nora.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora in her signature makeup look -- matte lips, dewy skin and impeccably done brows.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: The rhinestone-studded Dolce & Gabbana fits her like a glove.

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora certainly knows how to make a sari look delish!

Nora Fatehi

