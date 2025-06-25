HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's A R Rahman Doing At Paris Fashion Week?

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: June 25, 2025 18:35 IST

An Indian may not have been walking the ramp at the 2026 Milan and Paris Spring Summer Fashion Weeks but Indian influences were certainly making their presence felt in unusual ways.

And -- sone pe suhaga -- A R Rahman made a surprise entry to release his new song, Yaara, in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, rapper-turned-Louis Vuitton creative director on the Parisian ramp.

IMAGE: The humble Indian Kolhapuri chappal got a high-fashion makeover at the Prada's Menswear Spring-Summer 2026 show held at the Milan Fashion Week. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Louis Vuitton's Paris Spring Summer 2026 collection had bags covered with India-inspired rhinestone designs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: LV's embroidered suitcase gives the feel of an Indian bridal trunk. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

A R Rahman and Pharrell Williams at the Paris Fashion Week

IMAGE: A R Rahman and his son, A R Ameen, with singer-songwriter and LV's creative director, Pharrell Williams, at the Paris Fashion Week where Rahman showcased his song, Yaara, on the ramp. 'It was fun working with @pharrell on the track Yaara for @louisvuitton,' said the composer. Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

 

A R Rahman catches up with Spike Lee

IMAGE: Rahman caught up with Director Spike Lee at the Louis Vuitton after party. Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 runway was designed by architect Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai. He turned the Place Georges Pompidou into an immersive playground featuring a life-sized game of Snakes and Ladders. Photograph: Kind courtesy Louis Vuitton/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
