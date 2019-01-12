Who is Lauren Sanchez, the new woman in Jeff Bezos' life?

January 12, 2019 09:30 IST

The 49-year-old news anchor-turned-entrepreneur is reportedly dating Amazon's CEO.

IMAGE: Lauren Sanchez is a leading television anchor and entrepreneur. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez started her career as a news anchor but, two decades later, she is on the front page of leading dailies for reportedly dating Amazon CEO and the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos.

On January 9, Bezos, 54 announced he was separating from his author-wife, MacKenzie, after 25 years of marriage.

Jeff has not mentioned the reason for the divorce or commented on his alleged relationship yet.

But, according to National Enquirer which has released the alleged texts between Bezos and Sanchez, the couple has been seeing each other for over eight months now.

Who is Lauren Sanchez?

IMAGE: Lauren Sanchez is married to talent agent Patrick Whitesell since 2005. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and studied communications on a scholarship at the University of South California.

She started her career as a desk assistant and moved on to become one of the top news and entertainment anchors in America.

She has been featured among the 50 Most Beautiful People in People magazine.

Besides news and TV shows -- she has hosted the dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance -- Sanchez has made cameo appearances in films like The Day After Tomorrow, Batman Begins, Fight Club and more.

In 2016, Sanchez, a licensed helicopter pilot, founded Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned aerial film and production company.

She is currently married to Patrick Whitesell, joint-CEO, William Morris Endeavour, a leading Hollywood agency associated with stars like Matt Damon and Hugh Grant.

How did Bezos and Sanchez meet?

IMAGE: Whitesell and Sanchez with their children, Evan and Ella. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Whitesell and Bezos have been friends since a long time.

According to Page Six (external link), the Amazon CEO met the former journalist through her husband.

Whitesell, Sanchez and Bezos were photographed together at a 2016 event for the movie, Manchester By The Sea.

Sachez has three children -- two with Whitesell and one from her marriage to former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Bezos has four kids.