Samantha, Nargis, Sanya Get Sassy

Necklines are getting a whole lot of cooler.

These are not your average collars or scoops; they’re conversation starters in their own right.

Whether it's a razor-sharp plunge, off-shoulder elegance or asymmetric sass, here's a look at today's trendy, fun necklines...

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri's flirty surplice is great way to make your neck look longer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

IMAGE: Banita Sandhu's Queen Anne neckline is beautifully angled. Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's halter is all about drama. And the beads? They're the backup dancers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's red lehenga gets even more bold with a sweetheart neckline. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: That Akanksha Sharma's daring take on the V neckline. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari's plunging neckline is great way to create an illusion of a slimmer torso. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's beaded dress stands out due to her unique neckline. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

