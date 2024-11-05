News
Is Alisha Chopra 'That Girl'?

Is Alisha Chopra 'That Girl'?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 05, 2024 09:07 IST
Have you heard of the 'that girl' trend on social media? Alisha Chopra is the perfect embodiment of the term.

'That girl' refers to a woman who exemplifies an aspirational lifestyle marked by routines like early workouts, healthy eating and organised spaces.

This rising star from Delhi moved to Mumbai to chase her Bollywood dreams, kicking off her career with roles in television ads and short YouTube videos.

Her big break arrived with a standout role in the web series, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar and she was most recently seen in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

Known for her chic style, she effortlessly stays ahead of the latest fashion trends.

Alisha Chopra

IMAGE: Cargo pants can definitely be party night wear when you team it with a stylish bra top. All photographs: Alisha Chopra/Instagram

 

Alisha Chopra

IMAGE: Alisha may call herself ‘a nightmare dressed as a daydream’ but she looks great in that burgundy satin number and chunky gold jewellery.

 

Alisha Chopra

IMAGE: A backless black body-sculpting dress is perfect for ‘that girl’.

 

Alisha Chopra

IMAGE: She strikes the right balance between edgy and sophisticated in a moss green deconstructed formal suit and a sleek bralette.

 

Alisha Chopra

IMAGE: Alisha keeps it clean and classy in a strappy red number, perfectly paired with nude heels that complement her radiant, sunflower-like personality.

 

Alisha Chopra

IMAGE: This stylish trendsetter impresses in a black zip-up corset top, white pants and a radiant smile.

 

 

 

Alisha Chopra

IMAGE: Alisha layers her camel-coloured jacket over a white top, a khaki mini skirt and sheer stockings.

 

Alisha Chopra

IMAGE: A bralette top and dungarees are a fantastic combination. Alisha earns extra credit for this styling!

REDIFF STYLE
