'Help me build a MF portfolio I should not regret'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries.

Girish Kumar Kamarthi: I'm new to Mutual Funds and recently started investing in the below funds a month ago. I want to create a corpus of 50L in the next 10 years. Will the funds suffice my goal? If not, let me know what other MFs I should invest in.

SBI BLUE CHIP FUND - REGULAR PLAN - GROWTH - 5,000

ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND - GROWTH - 5,000

UTI MNC Fund - Direct - Growth - 2,000

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund - Direct - Growth - 2,000

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - 2,000

Omkeshwar Singh: Number of schemes are fine no need to add any further. With Rs. 16000 a corpus of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh can be created in 10 years.

Shailesh: Sir, I want to start SIPs for the amount mentioned against each:

1. L&T Nifty 50 index fund - 7000/-

2. Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - 7000/-

3. Tata Small Cap Fund - 7000/-

4. Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund - 12500/-

5. Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund - 7000/-

6. Tata digital India Fund - 7000/-

7. ICICI Pru India Opportunities Fund - 7000/-

8. SBI Small Cap Fund - 7000/-

Whether any change required or not?

Omkeshwar Singh: No change required

Sahaj Nagpal: I am 34 years old and here is combined MF allocation for myself and my wife.

Icici Prudential Long Term Fund 5k pm

Axis long term equity fund 5k pm

Mirae asset tax saver fund 5k pm

Axis small cap fund 5k pm

Axis mid cap fund 5k pm

Quant tax plan 5k pm

Parag parikh flexi fund 5k pm

Canara robeco bluechip fund 5k pm

Mirae asset emerging bluechip 2.5k pm

I intend to add index funds too and diversify a bit more. Please suggest which ones we can add.

Omkeshwar Singh: HDFC Sensex 30 Index fund - Growth can be considered

Our target corpus is:

Kid's further studies 1cr 15 years

Kid's marriage 1cr 25 years

Retirement 10cr 25 years

Omkeshwar Singh: Assign Schemes to each goal and rebalance amount accordingly.

Goal 1 - Rs. 1 cr in 15 years will require a monthly investment of Rs. 16000 /-

Goal 2 - Rs. 1 cr in 25 years will require a monthly investment of Rs. 4000 /-

Goal 3 - Rs. 10 cr in 25 years will require a monthly investment of Rs. 36500 /-

B D Banerjee: I have started investing in following funds since last 1 year:

Axis Bluechip Fund -- 10000

DSP Blackrock Midcap Fund -- 10000

Parag Parikh Flexicap -- 10000

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities -- 10000

Quant Small Cap Fund -- 10000

BOI AXA Small Cap Fund -- 7000

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund -- 7000

IIFL Focused Equity Fund -- 7000

Invesco India Contra Fund -- 7000

Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity -- 7000

Can Rebeco Bluechip Equity Fund -- 7000

Union Small Cap -- 7000

UTI Nifty Index Fund -- 7000

ICICI Prudential Technology Fund -- 5000

Birla Sunlife Nifty ETF – 4000

Total: Rs 115000/- pm

All in Direct Growth Fund. I wish to continue the investments till Dec '35 (retirement). I have other investments thru PF, NPS and PPF - Sir How much corpus can I accumulate till my retirement from this portfolio and your suggestions on any changes required. Please reply Sir.

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are decent, only issue is too many funds. Please continue

Amandeep Puri: Age 37 from Ghaziabad. I am an HR professional. I had liabilities due to some losses I faced during Covid that I had to pay in the next 3 years. I am currently looking to invest some amount to create my portfolio. As of now my only SIP is running which is 1k in Axis Blue Chip fund - Direct Growth from the past 11 months.

I need to create wealth for my Daughter's education / Marriage / My Retirement approx 3-4 crores minimum.

Please suggest what investment I can do and how much amount I should invest for now to create a good portfolio down the line 15 years I should not regret. Also please share the funds or invest plan names for long term with great benefits or returns and tax can also be saved in maturity amount.

Please let me know if any more information is required.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider a basket of below funds:

Uti Flexi Cap Fund-regular -growth

Axis Esg Equity Fund -Growth

Kotak Business Cycle Fund-growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

To create a corpus of 3.5 crs in 15 years the monthly investment that is required is Rs. 60000/-

Amol Jain: I have just started SIPs in different mutual funds the details are as follows

Large Cap: Quant focused - 1k

Mid Cap:

Quant Mid Cap - 1k

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities - 1k

Small Cap:

Quant Small Cap -1k

Axis Small Cap -1k

Other:

Quant Active Fund -1k

Quant Tax Plan -1k

Quant Flexi Cap -1k

Are all the funds okay or should I change some of them? If yes please let me know which to change and with what.

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to change

Another question I had was that I got a lump sum amount of 25k to invest. In which funds do I invest it and should I invest it in lump sum manner or is there any other way?

Omkeshwar Singh: STP in any of the above funds should be fine

Amit Singh: I have following portfolio:



1) PF: 65 lakh with a monthly investment of 24k (including 20% VPF share)

Omkeshwar Singh: This can grow up to Rs. 2.3 crs

2) Superannuation: 22.5 lakh with a monthly investment of 11k

Omkeshwar Singh: This can grow up to Rs. 83 lakh

3) NPS: 6.5 lakh with a monthly investment of 32k

Omkeshwar Singh: This can grow up to Rs. 1 crs



4) Mutual funds (SIP of total 50k monthly across below funds):

1. SBI focused equity: 5.6 lakh and monthly SIP of 9500

2. Axis bluechip: 8.6 lakh and monthly SIP of 9500

3. Axis midcap: 1.7 lakh and monthly SIP of 8500

4. Mirae asset largecap: 7 lakh and monthly SIP of 9500

5. Mirae asset emerging bluechip: 60k and monthly SIP of 3000

6. PGIM india flexicap: 3.5 lakh and monthly SIP of 10k

7. Canara robeco bluechip equity: 2.4 lakh, no SIP

Omkeshwar Singh: This can grow up to Rs. 2 crs



I am 46 yrs of age and plan to retire in 12 yrs, that is, at the age of 58 yrs.



I will need 9 cr for my retirement corpus. Do you think it can achieved using above investment plan or pls suggest what changes to be done.

Omkeshwar Singh: All of these will create a corpus of Rs.6 crs – Rs. 6.5 crs can be created

Suman Chowdhury: I'm investing in the following MF with a long term time frame via SIP mode:

1. SBI long term equity fund-Rs.2000/month since 2018

2. Axis long term equity fund-Rs.1000/month since 2020

3. Mirae Asset Tax saver fund- Rs.2000/month since 2021

4. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip fund- Rs.2000/month since 2021

5. Axis small cap fund-Rs.3000/ month since 2021

6. SBI small cap fund- Rs. 1000/ month since 2022

Also I'm thinking of investing in Quant Large cap fund and any Technology fund.

Sir kindly provide your views.

Omkeshwar Singh: These are fine, please continue

Hemant Kumar: I am investing in the below funds monthly Sip

Axis long term equity fund - 5000

Axis bluechip fund - 5000

Parag parikh flexi cap -3000

Mirae asset emerging bluechip -2000

Other than Sips:

PF - 7000

NPS - 50000 per year

Sukanya Samridhi yojana – 120,000 per year

My salary is 110,000 pm. Please suggest should I invest more if yes please suggest MF.

Omkeshwar Singh: 4 equity schemes are sufficient, if you want to increase investment increase proportionally in these schemes only.

Avinash Vissa: I am 43 years old. I would like to invest Rs 16 lakh lump sum into MFs for 15-20 years. Please suggest me suitable funds (Direct Growth) or can I invest in any of the MFs in my portfolio in Direct Growth plan?



What would be the value of Rs 16 lakh rupees after 15 or 20 years?

I have the following portfolio:



EQGP - Canara Robeco Emerging Equities - Regular Growth - 5000/month

PREG - HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Growth - 5000/month

61 - ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund - Regular Growth - 5000/month

104 - Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Growth - 5000/month

MCRG - Mirae Asset Midcap Fund - Regular Growth - 5000/month

EQGP - UTI Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Growth - 5000/month



Thank you so much in advance!

Omkeshwar Singh: Invest in these schemes only, no need to add any more funds / schemes .

Rs. 16 lakh invested for 20 years in equity schemes can create a corpus of Rs. 2.2 crs

