MF Guru: 'My retirement goal for next 15 yrs is 5 cr'

Shashank Mall: I have started investing in SIP since 2017 with Rs 10000. Today I invest Rs 25000 in SIP intending to increase to Rs 30000.

My funds are distributed as following:

Canara Rob Emerg Equity Reg(G)- 5000

DSP mid cap Reg G- 3000

ICICI prudential value discovery G-2000

Kotak emerging regular G- 3000

L&T India value G- 2000

Nippon India small cap G- 2000

Parag Parikh flexicap Reg - 5000

UTI mid cap find G - 3000

Lump sum:

UTI bank & finance service G- 1 Lakh

I have been advised to reinvest 7500 each in the following while keeping others intact with no further contribution:

Canara Robeco Emerging Equity Reg (G)

Parag Parikh flexicap Reg

UTI mid cap find G

Kotak emerging regular G

Please give your opinion on this.

Omkeshwar Singh: All funds are decent, however the advice that you have received is also very sound, and the same can be executed.

N Bhakta: My age is 56 years. I have the following investments in MF through SIPs. Kindly advise me, details below:

UTI Flexi Cap Jun-20 5000

Axis Mid Cap Feb-21 5000

PPFAS Flexi Cap May-21 5000

Axis ESG Jun-21 5000

DSP Quant Fund Aug-21 5000

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds, please continue.

Snehal Bhikule: Following is my current Investments:

Axis Focused 25 Fund - Gr 1,000 Axis MidCap Fund - Gr 1,000 Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund - Gr 1,000 DSP Midcap Fund - Reg Gr 1,000 Invesco India Contra Fund - Gr 1,000 Invesco India Midcap Fund - Gr 1,000 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Gr 1,000 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Gr 1,000 Nippon India Growth Fund - Gr 1,000 SBI Flexicap Fund - Gr 1,000 ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund - Growth 2,500 L&T India Value Fund - Growth 2,500 Total 15,000

Please suggest me some good fund to invest in lump sum & additional SIP of Rs 10,000 for next 10-15 years.

Omkeshwar Singh: There are already 12 funds, its too many, no need to add any funds .

Additional investment can be done in these funds only

MADHUKAR GOODELLI: I am 42. I started investing in the following funds in SIP for the last 3 years. Presently, i am investing 50,000 per month.

1. Axis small Cap Fund-10000

2. Navi Nifty 50 index Fund-5000

3. Navi NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund-1000

4. Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund-3000

5. Kotak Flexicap Fund-10000

6. Kotak Emerging equity Fund-5500

7. ICICI Prodential asset allocation fund-2500

8. Navi Nifty Next 50 Index fund-8000

9. SBI Large & Midcap Fund- 5000

My goal for the next 15 years is 5 crores (retirement). Please may give your suggestions whether any changes are required in funds and amount to be invested.

Omkeshwar Singh: These are sufficient funds, don’t add any further. In 18 years (3 previous and next 15 years) it is possible to achieve the target!

Viren Gandhi: Below are my SIPs:

1) Mirae Asset Emerging BlueChip Fund- Rs 2,500 from Jan 2017

2) Kotak Flexi Cap Fund- Rs 2,500 from Jan 2017

3) Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund- Rs 3,000 from April 2017

4) L&T Midcap Fund - Rs 3,000 from April 2017

5) SBI Small Cap Fund- Rs 2,000 from Jan.2018

6) DSP small Cap Fund- Rs 2,000 from Jan.2018

Should I continue/ rebalance my portfolio. Also want to add one more SIP of up to Rs 5,000. Kindly guide.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue, no need to add any more funds, the additional investment can be made in these funds only

Arun: I am 37 years old and have below MF in my portfolio:

Axis Long Term Equity Fund - Regular Growth - 1500

DSP Mid Cap Fund - 1500

HDFC Tax Saver - 1500

ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity - 1500

ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund - 1000

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - 1500

Kotak Focused Equity Fund - 1500

L&T Tax Advantage Fund - 1500

Mirae Asset Emerging Blue-chip Fund - 1500

Mirae Asset Tax Saver - 1500

SBI Small Cap Fund - 1500

I am planning to invest further 10K. Can you please suggest some good funds which can yield a good return?

Omkeshwar Singh: There are already too many funds, no need to add further! Additional amount can be increased in same funds

Rajesh Kumar Singh: My current age is 44 and my current monthly take home salary is 1.40 lakh per month. Please review my investment and suggest me is my current investment is okay or I am investing wrong way. After 7 years I want Rs 60 lakh for my daughter higher studies

after next 7 years I want Rs 60 lakh for my son’s studies and after my retirement how can get Rs 3 crore after 60 years of age.

SIP - Rs 15000 / - per month from 2019 till 2034

Home loan - Rs 27000 per month for 20 years

Car loan - Rs 19000 Per month for 7 years

Sukanya Samriddhi - 6300 Per month from 2019 till 2037

Omkeshwar Singh: SIP of Rs 15000 will create a corpus of Rs 21 lakh and in next 7 years also the same amount (since the corpus is taken out in 7th year).

The SIP amount needs to be much higher!

Rajesh R: My colleague suggested me to invest in 10,000 for 120 months in ICICI Prudential Freedom SIPs

ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Growth

Kindly advice on the same.

Omkeshwar Singh: This is fine.

Also would request you to advise what would be good for investing in Mutual Fund. Requesting your advice as I do not have much idea on Mutual fund to be invested with what values, I would be able to invest up to 25k monthly.

Omkeshwar Singh: Below funds can be considered:

Parag Parikh Flexi-cap fund

Samco Flexi Cap Fund

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex plan

UTI Flexi cap Fund

Ravindrakumar: Dear Sir, First of all I would like to thank you for valuable guidance to people for free. Sir I am 47 & would like to invest one time 30K FD in mutual investment & also 100 to 500 SIP for 5-7 years for my daughter & son 13 & 7 years. Please guide me & also teach me how to select mutual funds.

Below funds can be considered:

Parag Parikh Flexi-cap fund

Samco Flexi Cap Fund

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex plan

UTI Flexi cap Fund

For Selection of mutual funds, look at the portfolio of the scheme and if it looks fine than the margin of safety needs to be determined. If this is difficult to ascertain take the help of AMFI registered mutual fund distributor.

Nitin Upadhyaya: I am investing in direct growth fund in the following funds since 2017 with long term horizon. Could you please confirm if the selection of funds and allocation is good? Also, if I want to invest 20k more, which fund should I invest in?

Large Cap Axis Bluechip 23k Midcap Mirae 7k Midcap Axis 14k Small Cap HDFC 6k MultiCap Kotak Standard 7k MultiCap Parag Parikh 25k Small Cap Kotak 5k

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds and the further investment can be done in these funds only, no need to add any more funds

