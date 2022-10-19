'How can I build Rs 50L corpus by 2030?'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Shaiju John: I am 40 and just looking to invest in MF. Kindly advise which are the best scripts to achieve 30 lakh in 5 years?

You may consider from below

Axis Esg Equity Fund Regular Growth

Uti Flexi Cap Fund-regular Plan-growth

Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan - Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

Jugesh Rawat: I am 45 years old and I have invested in the following MFs.

parag Parikh flexi cap fund 10000

quant small cap fund 10000

Axis bluechip fund 10000

Mirae Asset Large cap fund 5000

canara robeco bluechip equity fund 5000

ICICI prudential technology fund 5000

Sir I want to know the following:

that which are the duplicate funds in my portfolio i.e. under investment –

Omkeshwar Singh : Bluechip category has duplicity

: Bluechip category has duplicity that among my duplicate funds which I should exit and which I must keep

Omkeshwar Singh : Can be consolidate in Mirae large cap

: Can be consolidate in Mirae large cap that in which fund should i increase my fund

that in which additional fund should i invest

Omkeshwar Singh: All are good funds; post consolidation, you may increase your investment in all of them proportionally

Ratnesh Mishra: I am 53, have ongoing sips in the funds enlisted:

1. ICICI flexicap 4000 pm

2. HDFC Flexi cap 2000 pm

3. ABSL FRontline equity 2000 pm

4. SBI Blue chip 2000 pm

5. Kotak flexicap 2000 pm

6. Canrobeco emerging equity 2000 pm

What changes are needed, to achieve 50 lakh corpus in 2030?

Omkeshwar Singh: No change required. In 7 years Rs 14K monthly investment can create a corpus of Rs 20 lakh.

Jisa Kumar: My age is 33 years. I have high risk appetite. I want to invest for next 10-15 years for my kids’ education. Present age of kids is 7 year and 2 year. Presently I am investing the below mentioned MFs:

1. Parag Parikh flexi cap direct growth Rs.12000

2. Axis Growth Opportunities direct growth Rs.12000

3. Kotak small cap direct growth Rs.12000

I want to add one more mutual fund with Sip of Rs 12000. Plz advice one more mutual fund. Plz also advice whether i can continue with above mentioned MF for 10-15 years horizon.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan - Growth

Yes, these funds can be continued for 10 to 15 years.

Debashish Goswami: I am 43 years old, working as a government advisory consultant, requesting your kind guidance and views:

Monthly salary = 2.15 lacs (cash-in-hand) Family rental income = 30k (cash-in-hand) 20 lacs + Lump sum investment in MF as attached (from 2021) 20k SIP in MF as attached (since 2021) 53k quarterly investment in Bajaj Allianz (from 2014) as attached 15 lacs available as Slush/Hard cash 15 lacs+ worth gold jewellery (inherited/purchased) 1 crore life insurance (Max) + 20 lacs health insurance (each for spouse/myself)

Am planning to invest in SGBs in future and maybe purchase open land (taking a home loan) or such. Also, I have family owned rental assets (2-3 buildings) but income goes to widowed mum and she gives us a 30k "pocket money". Also, I live in my paternal home, have 2 cars registered in my name (figo fully paid up, duster on EMI paid from family income).

Hoping to hold on to my MF investments for now but a little concerned about dip in markets and current losses (esp in Motiwal NASDAQ).

What would you suggest I should do now?

Omkeshwar Singh: Investment in mutual funds are subject to market risk, therefore ups and downs will come, stay invested

Barun Chatterjee: Hope you are doing well. I am 30 years old and want to have a retirement corpus of 2-3 crore after 30 years. This year I have started MF investments in the following funds:

1) Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Direct Growth ------- 1000

2) Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth ------- 1000

3) Quant Active Fund Direct Growth ------- 1000

4) Quant Absolute Fund Direct Growth ------- 1000

I am intending to increase my investment by 10% every year. I will be highly obliged if you can kindly review my portfolio. Should I add 1 or 2 more funds to the portfolio?

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to add any further funds, please continue!

A K Shabari: Dear MF Guru, I have been doing SIP for Rs 5000 monthly in Tata Index Fund Nifty - Direct Plan since 1 year. Want to know if this is good?

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

2nd question: Does compounding work in SIPs?

Omkeshwar Singh: Yes

I have following SIP from last 4 years and would like to know whether to switch to any other funds? I'm 34 now and want to continue investing in MF for the next 10 to 15 years.

1. Axis Long Term Equity Fund - Rs 5000 Monthly

2. Aditya Tax Relief 96 - Rs 500 (It was 3K per month, but now reduced to 500)

3. Axis Blue chip Fund - Rs 5000

4. LT Mid cap Fund - 3000

5. Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - 5000

6. Mirae Tax Save - Rs 1000

7. Axis Small Cap Fund - Rs 1000

8. SBI Small Cap Fund - Rs 500

Omkeshwar Singh: You may keep one ELSS, rest are fine

Dayal Swarup Bhaga: I am a regular reader of your advice in rediff which are very useful. I am 44 years and have a lump sum of 50 lakh to invest. I want to invest for long term of 10 years and more.

I chose following funds:

Uti nifty index fund - 15 lakh

Motilaloswal Nasdaq 100 ETF - 10 lakh

Sbi nifty index fund - 10 lakh

Gold ETF - 15 lakh

Want to invest 50 lakh in next 4 - 5 months time when ever a dip occurs in the market in above funds. Request your kind suggestion in this regard.

Omkeshwar Singh: It’s a good strategy, please proceed.

Madhu Marur: I hold the following MFs. Please let me know if I can continue or exit any of the mentioned schemes given the current market situation.

SBI EQUITY HYBRID FUND REGULAR GROWTH

SBI FOCUSED EQUITY FUND REGULAR GROWTH

SBI Bluechip Direct Plan-Growth

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Growth Plan

KOTAK FLEXICAP FUND -GROWTH OPTION

Kotak Global Innovation FOF Reg Gr

Kotak Multicap Fund Regular- Gr

ICICI Flexicap Fund Growth

ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND - GROWTH

ICICI PRUDENTIAL BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND – GROWTH

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue; no need to be worried about current market situation.

Nitin Vij: Please tell me if it is advisable to invest in SBI Gilt Fund in SIP mode for 4-5 years?

Omkeshwar Singh: If credit risk is the concern then yes what better than Gilt fund.

