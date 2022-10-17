'Are my MF returns beating inflation?'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Shantanu Vaishnav: I am 29 years old and currently investing 25,000 through SIP in below funds. Total corpus invested until now through various MFs is Rs 546,000 with a current value of Rs 648,000. How do I calculate yearly returns to check if it is beating inflation and benchmarks?

1. UTI Nifty Index Fund (Growth) - 2,500

2. HDFC Corporate Bond (Growth) Debt - 5,000 (started recently, just 1 month ago)

3. Axis Growth Opportunity Fund (Growth) Equity Large & Mid Cap - 5,000

4. SBI Small Cap (Growth) - 4,000

5. Mirae Asset Tax Saver (Growth) - 6,000 (was 8,500 until March 2022, stepped down to remain within 80C limit including PF)

6. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund (Growth) - 2,500

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds; you may go to Association of Mutual Funds in India website given below and see the performance of the schemes, yearly returns as well as comparison with the benchmark.

https://www.amfiindia.com/research-information/other-data/mf-scheme-performance-details

My investment horizon is more than 20-25 years. I annually step up my SIPs by about 10%. Do you recommend any changes for the portfolio and how much corpus do you think I would be able to gather in the next 20 years? Also, should I decrease SIP in ELSS fund every year as my PF would increase and contribute more towards the 80C limit or should I let it remain constant and not worry about exceeding the Rs 150,000 limit?

Omkeshwar Singh: As stated above funds are please continue, further if you are comfortable with 3 year lock-in, then continue with the ELSS without worrying about the 80C limits

Somnath Mukherjee: Dear Omkeshwar Singh, I have following monthly SIP (all in Growth option) up to Jun 2025:

Sir, after SIP completion I am planning to hold all these for at least six more years. Do you think my portfolio needs re-adjustment?



1. Axis Bluechip @ 6000

2. Axis Focused 25 @ 12000

3. Axis Smallcap @7000

4. DSP Equity & Bond @ 7000

5. Nipon Smallcap @ 7000

6. Mirae Assets Emerging Bluechip @ 15000

7. Invesco India Contra @ 5000

Omkeshwar Singh: No readjustment required, kindly hold.

Hrehaan: I am 34 year old planning for long term investment and wealth creation, may be around 15 years. Currently I have 2 sips

Tata Digital India fund direct growth 5k

Quant tax plan direct growth 3k

Please suggest some good MF for future.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may additionally consider from below:

Axis Esg Equity Fund - Growth

Uti Flexi Cap Fund-growth

Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth

Shashank Tripathi: I am 32 years old and started investing in SIP from the year 2022 onwards. I am investing 36500 per month but there are too many funds and want to reduce it to a minimum number of funds. I am planning to create a corpus of around 5 CR at the end through this and invest for the next 20 years.

Please suggest what changes/merges I should make. Also do I need to increase the SIP amount to reach this goal.

1. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap - 5000

2. Axis Growth Opportunities - 2000

3. Axis Triple Advantage - 3000

4. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip - 2000

5. Sundaram Equity Savings - 1000

6. SBI Small Cap - 5000

7. SBI Focused Equity - 2500

8. Canara Robeco Emerging Equities - 5000

9. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities - 200

10. DSP Quant Fund - 2500

11. DSP Focus Growth - 2500

12. HDFC Nifty 100 Equal Weight Index Fund - 2000

13. HDFC Tax Saver – 2000

Omkeshwar Singh: All are good funds; you may stop 5, 11 & 12 to begin with.

With a monthly investment of Rs 36.5 K the corpus of Rs 4.2 cr can be created.

Vivek Krishnan: I am 43 years old and ventured into MF and equity space a little later in life. Have been investing diligently for the last 6+ years. Please find below my existing portfolio for MFs. I feel I should reduce the number of funds or at least consolidate some of them as there is an overlap between the bluechip ones.

Would like your thoughts/advice on the same. Response is much appreciated. Thank you.

SIPs in progress:

Axis Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan (G) - 5000

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund (G) - 5000

ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund - Direct Plan (G) - 5000

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan (G) - 6000

Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund - Direct Plan (G) - 5000

Navi Nifty Next 50 Index Fund - Direct Plan (G) - 5000

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan (G) - 5000

SBI Blue Chip Fund (G) - 5000

Axis Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan (G) - 5000

DSP Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan (G) - 5000

L&T Midcap Fund (G) - 5000

SBI Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan - (G) - 5000

SIP Discontinued:

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund (G)

HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Investment Plan

HDFC Top 100 Fund (G)

Omkeshwar Singh: In bluechips, please continue with ICICI Pru Bluechip fund growth

Most of the funds are decent!

Bhavna Naik: I had invested Rs 25 k lump sum in Edelweiss Greater China off shore equity fund about 2yrs back. Should I stay put or withdraw the money? I can hold for long term.

Omkeshwar Singh: Kindly exit

C M VERMA: I am 58 years old & will retire in 2024 from a reputed PSU.

I have the following investments in mutual funds. No other investment as I think the retirement proceeds are also like debt funds with no risk. I will get handsome pension also which will be sufficient to meet my expenses and have sufficient mediclaim policy also by my employer which will be available till death to both of us.

1- Axis Growth Opportunities Fund.. 500000.

2- Axis long term equity fund.. 500000.

3- HDFC Index Fund Sensex Plan..1000000.

4- HDFC Index Fund NIFTY Plan.. 500000

5- ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund.. 1000000.

6- Kotak Flexicap Fund.. 1000000.

7- Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund.. 500000

8- Mirae Asset Focused Fund.. 1000000.

9- Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund.. 500000.

Total value as on date is around 85,00,000.

Please suggest me whether I should continue with this or do some rebalancing.

Omkeshwar Singh: Excellent portfolio and thought process, no rebalancing required please continue.

Jyotiman Nath: Kindly review my mf portfolio. Investment horizon 10 years or more. Investment per month

Parag parikh Flexi cap Direct 15000

SBI Blueship Diret 8000

SBI Small Cap Direct 4000

Mirae asset emerging Bluship 2000

Mirae asset mid cap direct 4000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

