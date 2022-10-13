'I want to invest 10 Lakh in ONE MF'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Akash: I am currently having a monthly sip of 40000 in the below funds. Can you please suggest me if I can continue with this portfolio for long term over 10years or I need some changes in my portfolio?

Tata digital India fund direct - 10k

Axis small cap - 10k

Quant active fund direct - 10k

Quant mid cap direct - 10k

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to change

Ramamohan Rao: I want to invest ten lakh in an MF that can give me 10% growth Y on Y. Pls advise

Omkeshwar Singh: Hybrid funds will be suitable; you can invest in ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund – Growth

Srinivasa Seshadry: Thanks for all the knowledge sharing that has been happening from your side for quite some time. I have been closely following your suggestions too. Meanwhile, kindly note I have started a SIP of Rs 5000 in Invesco infrastructure fund. Do you suggest to continue or exit? I haven't seen you of late recommending this too.

Thanks for your advice.

Omkeshwar Singh: Sectoral funds are bit risky. If you understand the sector very well, then please continue, else exit.

Ajit Dandekar: Due to demise in the family due to covid, EPF accruals and gratuity etc., totalling nearly Rs 30 lakh have been received by me.

Please advise what is the ideal way to invest these receipts in Mutual Funds for reasonable capital safety and post-tax returns over the next 8-10 years, that is, by the time I retire? I am in the 30% tax bracket.

Omkeshwar Singh: Hybrid funds would be ideal, with moderate risk.

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund – Growth

Edelweiss Balanced Advantage fund - Growth

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

Nihar Dalabehera: I am 40 yrs old, investing in MFs since 1 yr. I want a corpus of 7cr for retirement and children’s education till 60years. MF through SIP that I am investing are:

1) Parag Parikh Flexi-Cap Fund Direct Growth-4000

2) Axis small cap Fund Direct Growth-2000

3) Canara Robeco Blue-chip Equity Fund Direct growth-2000

4) Axis Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth-2000

Step-up of 20% every year is being done. Please suggest additional funds or the above plans are sufficient to reach my goal.

Omkeshwar Singh: Four funds are sufficient; no need to have additional funds. Further with Rs 10K investment and 20% step-up, a corpus of Rs 4 crore can be created in 20 years.

ARPIT GUPTA: I am 30 years of age. Currently, I am looking for funds to invest through sip can invest 20k per month or should I increase. Please suggest some good MF expecting 1 cr corpus in next 10 years.

Omkeshwar Singh: With investment of Rs 20K for 10 years a corpus of Rs 50 lakh can be created, therefore for Rs 1 cr corpus Rs 40K investment is required.

Axis ESG Equity Fund Regular Growth

Uti Flexi Cap Fund-regular Plan-growth

Hdfc Index Fund - Sensex Plan - Regular Plan - Growth

Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

Bharath Srinivasan: I'm 40 years old and I've been investing in MF for the past 7 years. I'm sharing the funds I'm investing at the moment. Please advise if the spread of funds looks good. If there are any other funds I can add/change from this portfolio, please advice and I may be able to increase my SIP to 70k/month.

Also, I would like to know funds that I can target for lumpsum investment (limit up to 5 Lakh).

1. Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund -Growth-Regular Plan. 2,500.00

3. Axis Bluechip Fund - Growth. 2,500.00

5. Axis Focused 25 Fund GROWTH. 1,000.00

6. DSP Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular - Growth. 1,000.00

7. DSP Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular - Growth. 5,000.00

8. HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan - Growth. 2,500.00

10. ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund - Growth. 2,500.00

12. Invesco India Contra Fund - Growth. 2,000.00

13. Invesco India Contra Fund - Growth. 5,000.00

14. Kotak Flexicap Fund - Growth (Regular Plan) (Erstwhile Kotak Standard Multicap Fund - Gr). 2,500.00

16. Kotak Small Cap Fund - Growth (Regular Plan) (Erstwhile Kotak Mid-Cap). 10,000.00

18. L&T Flexicap Fund - Growth. 2,500.00

20. NIPPON INDIA SMALL CAP FUND - GROWTH PLAN - GROWTH OPTION. 10,000.00

21. SBI Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth. 1,000.00

Omkeshwar Singh: Too many funds; 4 to 6 funds are sufficient; no need to add funds; whatever increase you want, increase in the existing portfolio.

Kailash Dharmani: I am 66 years old person having little knowledge about MFs. I want to invest 15000/20000 for 5-6 years in MFs. Please suggest in which funds I should invest.

Hybrid funds would be ideal, with moderate risk.

ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund – Growth

Edelweiss Balanced Advantage fund - Growth

Hdfc Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

Syed Rahman: I am 34 years old. I need 1cr in next 10-12 years. I have invested in below mutual funds. Please give your valuable suggestions.

1. Tata digital India fund regular growth-2500/ month

2. ICICI prudential flexicap fund direct plan growth- 7000/month

3. ICICI prudential smallcap fund direct plan growth- 2000/month

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are fine, for a corpus of Rs 1 cr; Rs 40K monthly investment is required.

Arvind Kumar: I am 49 years. Advice me on the following MFs whether to hold or exit.

I having the following Mutual Fund (investing as SIP). Please advise whether to hold these or exit from the following Mutual Fund.

Investing time Mutual Fund Name SIP Amount (Monthly) Feb 2016 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund- Regular Gr. 5000 Aug 2021 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund-Growth 3000 Jan 2021 Kotak Balanced AF Regular Growth 2000 Nov 2020 Axis Flexi Cap Fund –Direct Growth 3000 Nov 2020 Axis Blue Chip Fund –Direct Growth 2000 June 2021 Axis small Cap Fund –Direct Growth 3000 April 2021 Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund- Direct Plan Growth 3000 April 2021 LIC MF Liquid – Direct Plan Growth 2000 April 2021 Mirae Asset Emerging Blue chip Fund- Direct Plan Growth 3000 June 2021 Mirae Asset large cap fund- Regular Growth 4000 June 2021 Sundram Arbitrage fund direct growth- Growth 2000 June 2021 Motilal Oswal mutual long term equity fund Direct Growth 3000 July 2021 Canara Robeco blue chip equity fund – Direct Growth 2000 Dec 2021 India bulls blue chip fund- Direct Growth 1000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please hold as of now, however, slowly and steadily please reduce the number of funds to 4 – 6 funds.

Navdeep Sharma: Sir, request your kind advice and guidance on this please. My age is 46 years and I am expecting corpus of Rs 1 Cr in 10 years.

I have read your unbiased views on various queries from MF investment enthusiasts. Your feedback has been very impressive and really helps people like us. My heartfelt gratitude and thanks for the same.

Sir, I have following mutual fund SIPs and I would seek your guidance on whether these are OK, or any course correction required.

LUMP SUMP INVESTMENTS split as below.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund - Gr in March 2022 value Rs 62434. Current value is Rs 59218

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund - Gr in March 2022 value Rs 62122. Current value is Rs 57015

Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund - Gr in April 2021 value Rs 45567. Current value is Rs 47660

L&T Arbitrage Opportunities Fund - Gr in July 2021 value Rs 65730. Current value is Rs 69077

Nippon India Arbitrage Fund - Gr in July 2021 value Rs 49595. Current value is Rs 51859

SIP: Total monthly SIP of Rs 25000, split as below:

Axis Bluechip Fund - Gr, monthly investment Rs 2500

Axis Focused 25 Fund - Gr, monthly investment Rs 2000

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund - Gr, monthly investment Rs 2000

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund - Regular Gr, monthly investment Rs 5000

Invesco India Contra Fund - Gr monthly investment Rs 2000

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Gr, monthly investment Rs 2000

Kotak Flexicap Fund - Gr, monthly investment Rs 2500

L&T Midcap Fund - Gr, monthly investment Rs 5000

SBI Flexicap Fund - Gr, monthly investment Rs 2000

Total portfolio amount as on date is Rs 14 lakh.

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are good, please continue, don’t increase funds; if you need to top up, do in the existing schemes.

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

