Oh My! When Kiara, Janhvi's Eyes Do The Talking

Eyes are the windows to your soul... so much of your real self shows through those peepers.

It’s no surprise that lining them with kohl not only amps up your look, it is also believed to ward off the evil eye (because who needs the negativity, right?).

No wonder the use of kohl goes way back in history.

And now, eyeliners have gone excitingly graphic!

IMAGE: The quintessential queen of drama, Lilly Singh kills it with sparkly graphic eyeliner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lilly Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi matches her light eyes with a neon brat green liner. For those wanting to spice things up, take notes from her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of kohl -- no one does it like her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Extending the inner corner of liner like Tania Dhingra helps elongate the eyes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tania Dhingra/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani's graphic liner kohl creates a perfectly captivating gaze. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lekha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's liner is so on fleek and artsy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor usually slays in saris but, this time, it's her retro winged eyeliner that steals the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay Beauty By Katrina/Instagram IMAGE: Katrina Kaif gives a spin to the Pantone Colour Of The Year Mocha Mousse with her signature cat-eyeliner.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES