HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Oh My! When Kiara, Janhvi's Eyes Do The Talking

Oh My! When Kiara, Janhvi's Eyes Do The Talking

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 12:25 IST

x

Eyes are the windows to your soul... so much of your real self shows through those peepers.

It’s no surprise that lining them with kohl not only amps up your look, it is also believed to ward off the evil eye (because who needs the negativity, right?).

No wonder the use of kohl goes way back in history.

And now, eyeliners have gone excitingly graphic!

Lilly Singh

IMAGE: The quintessential queen of drama, Lilly Singh kills it with sparkly graphic eyeliner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lilly Singh/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi matches her light eyes with a neon brat green liner. For those wanting to spice things up, take notes from her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of kohl -- no one does it like her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Tania Dhingra

IMAGE: Extending the inner corner of liner like Tania Dhingra helps elongate the eyes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tania Dhingra/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara Advani's graphic liner kohl creates a perfectly captivating gaze. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lekha Gupta/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's liner is so on fleek and artsy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor usually slays in saris but, this time, it's her retro winged eyeliner that steals the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif gives a spin to the Pantone Colour Of The Year Mocha Mousse with her signature cat-eyeliner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay Beauty By Katrina/Instagram

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Pooja, Shriya Are Drama Queens Who Love...
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

webstory image 2

10-Min Pasta Salad Recipe

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta meets LG3:29

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta meets LG

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in ceremony1:35

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in...

Video: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system0:40

Video: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD