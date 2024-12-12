News
Nimrrit The Showstealer

By REDIFF STYLE
December 12, 2024 10:25 IST
Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who celebrated her birthday on December 11, has carved her own space in acting and in reality television.

From portraying the memorable Meher Kaur Dhillon in Choti Sarrdaarni to showcasing her real, unfiltered self in Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Nimrrit gave it her all.

And she has a standout sense of style.

Whether she's turning heads in chic co-ords, commanding the red carpet in dramatic gowns or embracing ethnic wear, her sartorial choices show her confidence, sophistication and an undeniable X-factor.

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: White on white, Nimrrit's sporty-cool Adidas co-ords are turning heads left, right and centre. Game on.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: Sass level: Metallic. Mood: Unstoppable. To top it off, heeled boots. Nimrrit's aren't made just for walking, they're also there to add that extra pizzazz.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: Street-style chic, but make it spicy! Sneakers on, jacket off and attitude on fleek.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: All hearts for the burgundy denim shirt and white denim shorts.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: All that glitters isn't gold. Sometimes, it's a black sequin blazer taking a bow.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: Floral corset, denims and a whole lotta vibe; it's great romantic rebel energy.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: Nimrrit goes for minimal cut and maximum impact in her white cutout dress teamed with bejewelled ear cuffs.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: From black boldness to bronzed elegance, Nimrrit doesn't pick sides.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: Smoky eyes? Check. Nude lips? On point. Emerald drops? Sparkling. Fuchsia top? Diva mode activated.

 

Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia

IMAGE: Mocha mousse vibes with a side of chic white because makeup and style should always look this good.

