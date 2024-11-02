News
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Shine On, Gudda, The LEGEND'

'Shine On, Gudda, The LEGEND'

By DIVYA NAIR
November 02, 2024 10:55 IST
Nikita Sahay, a former captain in the Indian Army, walked for Rohit Bal at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2016.

"You never forget the ones who gave you your first career break," she says. "He was always very encouraging, affectionate, and heartwarming,' Nikita tells Divya Nair/Rediff.com, as she remembers the 'legend' who passed into the ages on November 1, 2024.

Nikita Sahay walked for Designer Rohit Bal at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

IMAGE: Nikita Sahay walked for Designer Rohit Bal at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2016. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Sahay/Facebook

I met Guddu aka Rohit Bal for the first time in the end of 2014.

I was auditioning for Manav Gangwani's show at the Emporia Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Rohit Bal spotted me and referred my name. That's how I got my first ever modelling break.

Two years later, in 2016, I walked for Rohit Bal.

How do I say what the show meant to me! I was this new girl on the block and the outfit and the show was both memorable for me.

Supermodel Sheetal Mallar had walked for the show. Kareena Kapoor was the showstopper.

As a newcomer, the trust and affection I received from the maestro in those brief moments of interaction... I can't express my feelings. When I think about it today, my emotions get the better of me.

During one event, he discovered that I was an ex-army officer. He quickly introduced me to everyone 'Meet the army officer. Salute. So proud.'

He was always very encouraging, affectionate and heartwarming.

I also got my first single show for another designer because he believed in me. Rohit Bal was one of the event's judges. He told the designer, 'Take her. She will look good in your sarees.'

In 2017 at the Lakme Fashion Week, I put together a fashion film about the LGBTQ community for Designer Narendra Kumar.

The show was full; there was no place to sit. But he came and stood there. He watched the full Nari (Designer Narendra Kumar's label) show. I was so happy that the person who got me my first show also saw me closing a show this time.

Rohit Bal and Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra with Rohit Bal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Bal Official/Instagram

You never forget the ones who gave you your first career break.

Geniuses like Rohit Bal smiling in the face of death happens once in a lifetime.

He was full of courage, emotions, creativity...

I remember shooting his show at the fashion week this time. I did not know this would be his last; who ever knows?

His last collection, Kaynaat -- the wild red rose, symbolic of unfiltered love and the richness of Kashmiri heritage, his heritage -- has his signature of timelessness.

As a person, he was so full of life and warmth.

As a professional, he will always remain an icon.

He was truly one of the pioneers and pillars of the Indian fashion industry. Shine on, Gudda, the LEGEND!

DIVYA NAIR / Rediff.com
