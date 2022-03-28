News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Wow! Is that Rohit Bal modelling on the ramp?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 28, 2022 10:00 IST
A treat was in store for Rohit Bal fans, who got to watch their favourite fashion designer walk the runway at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. 

Rohit was the epitome of grace, style and class in an ivory suit paired with a floral stole from Abhishek Studios. 

Please click on the images below for a better look at the pics.

IMAGE: That's Rohit Bal, glorious at 60.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The collection's look was inspired by the beauty of crystallised mineral rocks and Indian ferns.

 

IMAGE: The fascinating play of textures.

 

IMAGE: The designer played around with whites, browns, gold and black.
Printing, cutwork, texturing, hand embellishments and draping tied the collection together.

 

IMAGE: Designer Abhishek Sharma and his designer muse, Rohit Bal.

 

 
X

