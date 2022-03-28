Wow! Is that Rohit Bal modelling on the ramp?

A treat was in store for Rohit Bal fans, who got to watch their favourite fashion designer walk the runway at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.
Rohit was the epitome of grace, style and class in an ivory suit paired with a floral stole from Abhishek Studios.
IMAGE: That's Rohit Bal, glorious at 60.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: The collection's look was inspired by the beauty of crystallised mineral rocks and Indian ferns.
IMAGE: The fascinating play of textures.
IMAGE: The designer played around with whites, browns, gold and black.
Printing, cutwork, texturing, hand embellishments and draping tied the collection together.
IMAGE: Designer Abhishek Sharma and his designer muse, Rohit Bal.