Niharika NM Is A Firecracker

Last updated on: July 04, 2025 10:05 IST

With four million followers on Instagram, Niharika NM is a social media powerhouse who shows up just as bold in her fashion game.

Known for her comic timing, confidence and that cool girl vibe, she doesn’t just wear outfits -- she injects her personality into them.

As she celebrates her birthday on July 4, here's a look at some of her most fire fits.

Niharika NM

IMAGE: Braided hair, bold outfit and big mood -- Niharika brings main character energy to this gorgeous ensemble from Torani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

 

Niharika NM

IMAGE: A dot bindi, some jhumkas and an earthy brown suit -- proof that minimal can still make maximum impact.

 

Niharika NM

IMAGE: Niharika does a Bollywood-esque 'palat'.

 

Niharika NM

IMAGE: Flaunting those stunning ornaments against her off-white corset sari gown.

 

Niharika NM

IMAGE: Bringing boss babe feels in ivory -- sleek, sharp and straight to the point.

 

Niharika NM

IMAGE: Niharika is the desi version of the girl-next-door in a black sari with oxidised jewellery.

 

Niharika NM

IMAGE: She's stepping up in this denim-on-denim attire.

Niharika NM

