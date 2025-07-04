Niharika NM Is A Firecracker

With four million followers on Instagram, Niharika NM is a social media powerhouse who shows up just as bold in her fashion game.

Known for her comic timing, confidence and that cool girl vibe, she doesn’t just wear outfits -- she injects her personality into them.

As she celebrates her birthday on July 4, here's a look at some of her most fire fits.

IMAGE: Braided hair, bold outfit and big mood -- Niharika brings main character energy to this gorgeous ensemble from Torani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

IMAGE: A dot bindi , some jhumkas and an earthy brown suit -- proof that minimal can still make maximum impact.

IMAGE: Niharika does a Bollywood-esque 'palat'.

IMAGE: Flaunting those stunning ornaments against her off-white corset sari gown.

IMAGE: Bringing boss babe feels in ivory -- sleek, sharp and straight to the point.

IMAGE: Niharika is the desi version of the girl-next-door in a black sari with oxidised jewellery.

IMAGE: She's stepping up in this denim-on-denim attire.

