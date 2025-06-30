Helly Shah Is Simply Bewitching

Helly Shah has a quiet elegance and a style language that is uniquely her own.

As she gears up for the release of her Gujarati film, Deda, here's a look at her thoughtful fashion journey.

From soft glam to structured silhouettes, Helly embraces every outfit with a blend of calm confidence and subtle statement-making.

IMAGE: Psychedelic print blazer layered over a white bralette and satin trousers -- Helly Shah blends femininity with form in this graceful number. All photographs: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Her bejewelled LBD is a clear example of 'more is just perfect' .

IMAGE: She keeps her makeup simple and lets the focus remain on that beautiful nose ring and innocent eyes.

IMAGE: The silhouette is classic, the vibe is pure elegance.

IMAGE: Helly knows how to shine in this sequinned pastel lehenga.

IMAGE: Black, bows and bold chunky heels -- this is how Helly does soft power dressing.

IMAGE: She poses with a bright smile, pretty printed coords and sunnies.

