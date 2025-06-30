HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Helly Shah Is Simply Bewitching

Helly Shah Is Simply Bewitching

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 11:12 IST

x

Helly Shah has a quiet elegance and a style language that is uniquely her own.

As she gears up for the release of her Gujarati film, Deda, here's a look at her thoughtful fashion journey.

From soft glam to structured silhouettes, Helly embraces every outfit with a blend of calm confidence and subtle statement-making.

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Psychedelic print blazer layered over a white bralette and satin trousers -- Helly Shah blends femininity with form in this graceful number. All photographs: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Her bejewelled LBD is a clear example of 'more is just perfect' .

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: She keeps her makeup simple and lets the focus remain on that beautiful nose ring and innocent eyes.

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: The silhouette is classic, the vibe is pure elegance.

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Helly knows how to shine in this sequinned pastel lehenga.

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Black, bows and bold chunky heels -- this is how Helly does soft power dressing.

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: She poses with a bright smile, pretty printed coords and sunnies.

Helly Shah

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Kiara, Tejasswi, Donal Adore This Trend
Why Kiara, Tejasswi, Donal Adore This Trend
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Aditi, Manushi, Sobhita Are Fascinated By....
Aditi, Manushi, Sobhita Are Fascinated By....
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 2

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 3

5 Indian Ice Cream Brands In Global Top 100

VIDEOS

Scenic landscapes, stunning views, 1st train journey in Mizoram4:30

Scenic landscapes, stunning views, 1st train journey in...

Watch: Salal Dam gates opened amid rising Chenab River levels after heavy rainfall in J-K1:08

Watch: Salal Dam gates opened amid rising Chenab River...

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily posing for selfies with fans1:11

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD